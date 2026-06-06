Malaysia Diversifies Energy Imports to Bolster Supply Security

Malaysia's Finance Minister II announced efforts to diversify energy sources, including oil and coal, to ensure supply adequacy and reduce dependency on single suppliers. The government, via PETRONAS and other entities, is exploring new suppliers from South Africa, the U.S., and Australia. This strategy aims to safeguard economic continuity and strengthen energy security through prudent risk management, while also highlighting a microcredit outreach programme to support micro-entrepreneurs.

Malaysia is actively diversifying its energy sources to guarantee a reliable and adequate supply, according to Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. He emphasized that the government, through Petroliam Nasional Bhd ( PETRONAS ) and other oil companies, remains dedicated to exploring new supply avenues, including from South Africa and the United States, to prevent any disruption to economic activities.

He acknowledged that some of these new supplies might originate from farther away and incur slightly higher costs, but the paramount objective is to ensure sufficient domestic energy availability. For coal, Malaysia continues to rely heavily on Indonesia while concurrently broadening its supply network to other nations such as the United States and Australia. This strategy simultaneously reduces reliance on a single source and bolsters overall supply security, representing prudent risk management.

In the event of a disruption from any supplier nation, Malaysia would retain the flexibility to augment supply from alternative sources. The minister shared these insights with reporters following his participation in the Microcredit Outreach Programme, an initiative reported by Bernama. The programme is part of the government's sustained endeavors to fortify the micro-entrepreneurship ecosystem.

It creates a platform for engaging with micro-entrepreneurs at the community level, comprehending their challenges, and disseminating information about various financing facilities, business assistance, and capacity development programmes offered by the government and associated agencies. The minister highlighted that the programme also empowers micro-entrepreneurs to enhance their income, expand business operations, and build more sustainable and competitive enterprises.

The implementing agencies involved include Bank Simpanan Nasional, Agrobank, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, Companies Commission of Malaysia, Tekun Nasional, Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat





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Energy Security Energy Diversification Malaysia PETRONAS Oil Imports Coal Imports Supply Chain Risk Micro-Entrepreneurship Microcredit Outreach Programme Finance Minister II

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