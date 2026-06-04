Malaysia Denies Excess Capacity, Blames Third Countries

Malaysia has denied producing products in excess to flood the US market, and it may be due to imports from third countries. The country maintains its stance that it does not have excess capacity. However, if there are other countries with excess capacity and their products enter Malaysia before being processed and re-exported to the US, that may be the concern of the US. The US has expressed concerns over forced labor and alleged excess capacity among Malaysian producers, leading to a proposed 10% tariff on Malaysian exports. Malaysia has denied the allegations and is investigating the matter. The country is committed to fair trade and has a strong protection for workers. Malaysia is a responsible trading nation that adheres to international trade rules and fulfills its obligations under bilateral, regional, and multilateral trade agreements. The government will continue to engage with the US at all levels and provide updates on the progress of the investigation.

Malaysia has denied producing products in excess to flood the US market, and it may be due to imports from third countries, said Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

He said, Malaysia maintains its stance that it does not have excess capacity. However, if there are other countries with excess capacity and their products enter Malaysia before being processed and re-exported to the US, that may be the concern of the US. We need to wait for the results of the investigation





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Malaysia US Market Excess Capacity Forced Labor Fair Trade

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