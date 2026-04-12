Malaysia Denies Entry to 28 Foreign Nationals at Bukit Kayu Hitam Border

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Bukit Kayu Hitam denied entry to 28 foreign nationals between April 1 and April 11 due to non-compliance with entry requirements. The majority of those denied entry were Indian nationals. The agency is tightening control at entry points and will take strict action against those misusing immigration facilities.

ALOR SETAR, April 12 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has reported that 28 foreign nationals were denied entry to Malaysia at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration , Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex between April 1 and April 11.

This decision was made due to the individuals failing to adhere to the necessary requirements for entry, highlighting the stringent measures in place to safeguard the country's borders and ensure compliance with immigration regulations. The announcement underscores the commitment of the authorities to maintaining the integrity of the border control system and preventing potential misuse of immigration facilities.<\/p>

SAC Fauzi Mohd Yusof, the Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS commander, provided further details regarding the individuals denied entry. A significant portion of those denied entry, 14 individuals, were Indian nationals, consisting of 13 men and one woman. Their ages ranged from their 20s to their 40s. These individuals were rejected for entry because they did not meet the established requirements for tourists. Specifically, they were found to be lacking return tickets, and they were unable to provide a clear and satisfactory explanation of their purpose of travel to the immigration officers. Furthermore, some of the Indian nationals were listed on the department’s suspicion list, which further contributed to the denial of their entry.<\/p>

In addition to the Indian nationals, five Thai nationals were also denied entry. The reason for their rejection was the discovery of damaged passports and their failure to fulfill the country's entry criteria. Two Bangladeshi men were also barred from entering, as they were prohibited from using land entry points, adhering to the current directives established by the department. The remaining cases involved nationals from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Indonesia, who were refused entry due to various instances of non-compliance with the stipulated entry requirements. These diverse cases underline the broad range of issues that can lead to entry denial and the vigilance of the border control personnel in addressing them.<\/p>

SAC Fauzi Mohd Yusof emphasized that the AKPS team will persist in their efforts to strengthen control at all entry points to the country. The primary goal is to ensure that only visitors who strictly adhere to the established entry requirements are permitted to enter Malaysia. This ongoing vigilance is critical for national security and the effective management of immigration processes. He also stated that the agency will continue to take resolute action against any individual found attempting to misuse the country's immigration facilities. This commitment to upholding the law and preventing abuse of the immigration system sends a clear message about the seriousness with which Malaysia regards border security.<\/p>

The details provided by the AKPS highlight the importance of proper documentation, a clear understanding of the purpose of travel, and adherence to all immigration regulations for anyone wishing to enter Malaysia. The actions taken by the agency serve as a reminder of the consequences of non-compliance and the significance of maintaining the integrity of the country’s borders. The incident demonstrates the necessity of robust border control measures to protect national interests and maintain the security of the country. This proactive approach by the Border Control and Protection Agency is essential for managing international movement effectively and maintaining the integrity of the country’s immigration system.<\/p>





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Border Control Immigration Bukit Kayu Hitam Foreign Nationals Entry Denial

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