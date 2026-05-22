Malaysia Cup final to be held at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 21, 2026. Additional LRT station and train operating hours extended to accommodate spectators.

The Malaysia Cup final between Kuching City FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 21, 2026. In anticipation of the match, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has scheduled additional LRT train operating hours to facilitate the movement of spectators to and from the stadium. The extended hours will commence from 12.30am on Sunday and will affect the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and the Putrajaya Line.

Kuching City FC players train ahead of the Malaysia Cup final against Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 21, 2026.

Additionally, operating hours for Bukit Jalil LRT Station will be extended until 12.30am on Sunday to accommodate spectators attending the match. Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has extended train operating hours for both the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and the Putrajaya Line for the same purpose. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use Park N’ Ride facilities and contactless payment methods to avoid congestion. Rapid KL will deploy additional staff to assist passengers throughout the extended operation period





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Malaysia Cup Final National Stadium Bukit Jalil Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd LRT Train Operating Hours Park N’ Ride Facilities Touch ‘N Go Cards Retour Tokens Additional Staff

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