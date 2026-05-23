Malaysia Cup final: Johor Darul Ta'zim face off against Kuching City in electrifying Atmosphere

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIAN FOOTBALL

The final Malaysia Cup final took place on Saturday, May 23 at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where a slight drizzle greeted fans but did little to dampen the atmosphere.

Supporters of Johor Darul Ta'zim and Kuching City flocked to the stadium hours before kick-off, creating a colourful and festive scene outside the grandstand entrance. Fans travelled from across Johor and Kuching, respectively, showcasing their teams' remarkable journeys to the final. Despite the high stakes, the atmosphere remained friendly and respectful as both sets of supporters celebrated the teams' remarkable journeys





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Malaysia Cup Johor Darul Ta'zim Kuching City Malaysian Football Southern Tigers AFC Champions League Two Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim Nadia Brian Aidil Sharin

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