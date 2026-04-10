Malaysia Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste: RM582 Million Seized, 515 Arrested

Malaysian authorities have conducted a large-scale operation, Ops Hazard 3.0, targeting illegal electronic waste processing. The operation resulted in the seizure of RM582 million worth of e-waste and related materials, the arrest of 515 individuals, and the opening of numerous investigation papers.

Malaysia n authorities have reported a significant crackdown on illegal electronic waste processing activities across the country, resulting in substantial seizures and arrests. The nationwide operation, dubbed Ops Hazard 3.0, saw police seize RM582 million worth of e-waste and related materials while apprehending 515 individuals.

The Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, announced the results of the integrated operation, which was launched on Monday, April 6th, and targeted illegal e-waste processing operations nationwide. The operation involved extensive raids across the country, with a total of 110 raids conducted, leading to a substantial number of arrests. These arrests included both Malaysian citizens and foreign nationals, with ages ranging from 16 to 70 years old. The scale of the operation underscores the government's commitment to addressing the growing issue of illegal e-waste processing and its associated environmental and health risks. The seized e-waste included a massive quantity, with approximately 6,378 tonnes valued at RM455 million. Additionally, the operation yielded the seizure of 377 tonnes of processed materials such as aluminum, copper, and tin, with an estimated value of RM7.4 million. Furthermore, authorities confiscated 1,925 tonnes of scrap materials valued at RM11.6 million, contributing to the overall seizure value of RM582 million. These figures highlight the significant economic and environmental impact of the illegal e-waste trade. \ The investigation revealed that 42 of the raided premises were identified as illegal factories engaged in e-waste processing. In total, 223 investigation papers have been opened to address the various offenses detected. A considerable number of individuals, totaling 868, were inspected during the course of the operation, reflecting the wide scope of the investigation. Offenses detected during the operation included violations of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005, along with other relevant laws. These environmental regulations are crucial for protecting public health and safeguarding the environment from the harmful effects of improper e-waste disposal and processing. Authorities also issued 74 compound notices, which amounted to RM110,700, reflecting the various penalties imposed for the violations. In addition, seven bank accounts, with a combined value of RM670,000, were frozen under anti-money laundering laws, indicating the potential involvement of illegal financial activities associated with the e-waste trade. Moreover, the Inland Revenue Board has opened 24 investigation papers to investigate potential tax leakages linked to the illegal e-waste operations, signaling a broader investigation into the financial aspects of the illicit activities. The multifaceted approach of the operation is designed to disrupt the entire criminal network involved in e-waste processing. \ The nationwide operation, which involved 2,147 personnel across 11 states, is a part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal e-waste syndicates operating within the country. Inspector-General Khalid emphasized the serious risks associated with illegal e-waste processing, including threats to public health, environmental damage, and national security. He highlighted that these illegal activities often intersect with other criminal acts such as corruption and abuse of power. The police are sending a clear message that they are committed to eradicating illegal e-waste activities. He urged the public to assist in the fight against illegal activities by providing information to the authorities. The success of Ops Hazard 3.0 underscores the importance of ongoing enforcement efforts and the need for public awareness to combat the detrimental effects of illegal e-waste processing. The crackdown, however, is not the only police action, as two other incidents were reported. A man was injured in a machete attack by his older brother in Seremban, and 24 undocumented migrant workers were detained in Batu Pahat. These other incidents highlight the variety of law enforcement actions happening across Malaysia





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