Malaysia Cracks Down on Illegal E-Waste Imports, Removing Containers Under Ops Green Shield

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in Malaysia is actively combating the illegal import of electronic waste (e-waste). Through Ops Green Shield, the agency has removed multiple containers of e-waste from Port Klang, enforcing a ban on such imports. This operation involves collaboration between multiple agencies to protect the environment and uphold international regulations.

PORT KLANG: The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), through Ops Green Shield , has taken enforcement action leading to the removal of 15 electronic waste (e-waste) containers from the country. Deputy Comm Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, the AKPS commander for Port Klang, announced that 14 containers were shipped out on Tuesday, April 14th, at 8 am. The remaining container is slated for removal on Wednesday, April 15th. This action is part of a broader strategy to prevent Malaysia from becoming an illegal dumping ground for e-waste, a concerning issue with global implications. The authorities are actively working to protect the environment and maintain the country's reputation. The illegal import of e-waste poses serious threats to public health and the environment, including soil and water contamination, as well as the release of hazardous substances. The government is committed to enforcing stringent measures to deter such practices and ensure compliance with international regulations, demonstrating a proactive approach to environmental protection and responsible waste management . The initiative also aims to protect local businesses that follow environmental regulations and prevent unfair competition from those who engage in illegal activities.

From the inception of Ops Green Shield, encompassing operations 1 through 21, the AKPS, in collaboration with the Joint Task Force, has detained a total of 254 containers confirmed to contain e-waste. Moreover, a comprehensive enforcement action has been taken against 803 e-waste containers, leading to their removal from the country in accordance with existing laws. This information was shared by DCP Nik Ezanee during a press conference held at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) North Port on Tuesday, April 14th. The operation is conducted in a highly integrated manner, involving a multitude of agencies, including Customs, the Environment Department, SIRIM, and the Port Klang Authority. This collaborative approach underscores the commitment of the Malaysian government to addressing the issue of e-waste comprehensively and effectively. Each suspicious container undergoes a rigorous verification process before any further action is undertaken, ensuring due diligence and accuracy in identifying and managing the e-waste. The various agencies cooperate to share information and resources, which leads to more efficient and effective operations. This coordinated effort showcases the government’s unwavering dedication to upholding environmental standards and deterring illegal activities. The extensive scale of these enforcement actions reflects the persistent efforts required to combat the global e-waste trade and the Malaysian government's dedication to its commitments.

DCP Nik Ezanee emphasized that the authorities are firmly committed to combating the illegal entry of e-waste into the country. This commitment is reflected in the stringent enforcement measures and the collaborative approach taken by various government agencies. The enforcement actions align with the broader goal of strengthening enforcement effectiveness and ensuring compliance with both national laws and international conventions pertaining to waste management and environmental protection. The objective is not just to remove the existing e-waste but also to prevent further instances of illegal dumping, safeguarding Malaysia's environment and health. The measures are also designed to ensure compliance with the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) (Amendment) (No. 3) Order 2026, which implemented a complete ban on e-waste imports, effective from April 1st. This signifies a proactive and resolute stand against the illegal e-waste trade. AKPS is committed to continuously intensifying inspections on containers suspected of carrying prohibited materials, thereby safeguarding national interests and upholding environmental responsibility. The consistent monitoring and rigorous enforcement, coupled with proactive measures such as the import ban, demonstrate Malaysia's commitment to tackling the global challenge of e-waste. This also reinforces Malaysia’s position as a responsible member of the international community, actively contributing to global efforts in environmental protection and sustainable waste management. The government will maintain its strong stance to prevent Malaysia from being used as a dumping ground. The ultimate goal is to protect the environment and ensure a sustainable future for the country





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