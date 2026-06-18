Malaysia Cracks Down on Illegal Betting During World Cup Qualifiers, 58 Arrested Nationwide

Malaysian police launched Op Soga XI, a nationwide operation targeting illegal sports betting and online gambling during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification period. The operation, running from June 11 to July 19 with MCMC cooperation, resulted in 58 arrests, seizure of over RM488,000 in betting stakes and RM25,600 in cash, and the identification of 42 gambling-related online platforms. Authorities are pursuing charges under multiple Acts including the Betting Act 1953 and AMLA.

Malaysian authorities have detained 58 individuals suspected of involvement in illegal betting and online gambling operations during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification period. The operation, codenamed Op Soga XI, was carried out nationwide starting June 11 and will continue until July 19, with strategic cooperation from agencies including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

According to the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at Bukit Aman, Datuk M. Kumar, the operation aims to curb unlicensed sports betting and anticipated rises in gambling activities during the World Cup. Across 52 raids, police seized cash totaling RM25,684.65 and betting amounts reaching RM488,582.47. Kumar also reported that authorities identified 42 websites, platforms, apps, and social media channels used for football betting and gambling promotion.

Those arrested, comprising 54 men and four women, are being processed at district police headquarters for further investigation under the Betting Act 1953, the Open House Gambling Act 1953, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLA). The coordinated crackdown reflects heightened enforcement against illegal gambling linked to major sporting events





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Illegal Gambling Betting Crackdown World Cup 2026 Op Soga XI Malaysia Police

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