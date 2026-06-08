Malaysia Considers Safety Measures for Citizens Amid Mindanao Earthquake

The Malaysian government announces readiness to protect its citizens following a 7.9 magnitude earthquake off Mindanao's coast, urging Malaysians in the area to stay alert, update contacts, and cooperate with local safety guidelines.

Petaling Jaya The Malaysia n government has issued no report of any Malaysia n citizen being affected by the recent magnitude 7.9 earthquake that shook the area off the coast of Mindanao in the Philippines as of the latest update.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Malaysian Embassy in Manila is actively coordinating with local authorities as the incident is still in its early stages, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and well‑being of the Malaysian community within the impacted zone. In a statement released today, officials advised Malaysians who are residing in or traveling to the affected region to remain vigilant, to move quickly to higher ground if near the shoreline, and to comply fully with any evacuation or safety directives issued by Philippine authorities.

The ministry urged citizens to register and keep their contact information up to date through the e‑Consular portal at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my, facilitating prompt communication and the rapid distribution of consular assistance. For immediate or emergency consular help, Malaysians may reach out to the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila via the general inquiry line +63 2 8662 8200, an after‑hours emergency line +63 961 077 8113, or to the ministry's dedicated email.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consular Officials at the embassy are closely monitoring developments following the seismic event. The embassy's flagship site, Wisma Putra, continues to oversee the situation and provide confirmed information as it becomes available. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has already released updated advice regarding a potential local tsunami, with an expected 0.4 meter wave projected to reach the coasts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu.

This follows the powerful quake that struck Mindanao earlier today at 7.37 am local time. The ministry and embassy remain committed to keeping the public informed through reliable channels, ensuring that any new developments are communicated swiftly to those who may be in harm's way or require assistance.

This coordinated response underscores Malaysia's dedication to protecting its citizens abroad, whether in times of natural disaster or other emergencies, by providing timely updates and clear guidance on how best to stay safe and maintain open lines of communication with consular services





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