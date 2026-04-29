Malaysia Considers Bringing Elephants Home Amid Public Welfare Concerns

The Malaysian government is evaluating the possibility of repatriating three elephants from Tennoji Zoo in Japan following growing public concern over their wellbeing. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has instructed Taiping Zoo to begin negotiations for their potential return.

The Malaysia n Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability is actively considering the repatriation of three elephants – Dara, Amoi, and Kelat – currently residing at Tennoji Zoo in Japan .

These elephants were initially sent to Japan as part of a collaborative conservation and bilateral program between Taiping Zoo and Tennoji Zoo, intended to foster understanding and contribute to elephant conservation efforts. However, growing public concern regarding the elephants’ wellbeing abroad has prompted a reevaluation of the arrangement. A significant demonstration led by Sekretariat Bahana Kesetiaan Negara saw animal welfare advocates presenting a memorandum to the ministry, directly requesting the government to facilitate the elephants’ return to Malaysia.

The core of their argument centers on ensuring the highest possible welfare standards for these animals, believing that their natural environment and familiar care are paramount. Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, addressed the public’s anxieties during a press conference. He acknowledged the increasing concerns and stated that the proposal to bring Dara, Amoi, and Kelat back to Malaysia warrants serious consideration.

He has directed Taiping Zoo and Night Safari, the entities holding the contractual obligations for the program, to initiate negotiations with Tennoji Zoo to thoroughly assess the logistical and practical aspects of a potential return. The Minister emphasized that the original transfer agreement must be scrutinized to ensure it continues to align with contemporary conservation principles, evolving animal welfare standards, and the sensitivities of the Malaysian public.

He further indicated that if the agreement is deemed no longer suitable, returning the elephants to their natural habitat within Malaysia should be prioritized. The ministry has also engaged in direct dialogue with the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Noriyuki Shikata, and Tennoji Zoo management to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the conservation program and address outstanding concerns.

Arthur Kurup underscored that any decision regarding the elephants’ future will be firmly rooted in the principles of conservation, animal welfare, and national benefit. The call for the elephants’ return has gained momentum beyond the initial protest, with widespread support expressed on social media platforms. Former Education Minister Dr. Maszlee Malik has publicly voiced his agreement with the public sentiment, stating that the issue has even been brought to the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This escalation suggests a significant level of public and political pressure on the government to act. While reports indicate the elephants are adjusting to their new environment at Tennoji Zoo, an incident involving Kelat’s tusk has further fueled concerns about potential risks and challenges associated with their care in a foreign environment. The situation highlights the complexities of international wildlife exchange programs and the importance of continuous monitoring and evaluation to ensure the wellbeing of the animals involved.

The ministry’s current approach demonstrates a willingness to listen to public concerns and prioritize animal welfare, signaling a potential shift in policy regarding international wildlife collaborations. The ongoing negotiations and assessments will be crucial in determining the future of Dara, Amoi, and Kelat, and setting a precedent for future wildlife exchange programs





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