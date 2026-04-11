Malaysia Condemns Israeli Settlement Construction in Occupied Palestinian Territory

Malaysia strongly condemns Israel's approval of new settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to the two-state solution. The Foreign Ministry urges international action to ensure accountability and uphold Palestinian rights.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the decision by Israel to approve the construction of 34 new illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This condemnation, issued by Wisma Putra on Saturday, highlights Malaysia 's firm stance against actions that it believes violate international law and undermine the prospects for a just and lasting peace in the region.

The Foreign Ministry, in its statement, underscored its belief that the continued expansion of settlements is a direct violation of international law, specifically referencing the Fourth Geneva Convention and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016). These legal instruments provide a framework for the protection of civilians in conflict zones and explicitly prohibit the transfer of populations into occupied territories. Malaysia's position is rooted in its commitment to international law and the principles of justice and self-determination. The country has consistently advocated for a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, based on the pre-1967 borders. The statement further emphasizes that the construction of new settlements attempts to alter the demographic composition of the Palestinian Territory, which Malaysia views as a deliberate effort to undermine the possibility of a viable Palestinian state. Malaysia urges the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take decisive action to ensure accountability and compel compliance with international law. This call for action reflects Malaysia's belief that the international community has a responsibility to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to uphold the principles of international law. The statement reaffirms Malaysia's principled support for the Palestinian people's inalienable rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This reaffirmation reiterates Malaysia's long-standing support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to a just and equitable resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Malaysia's consistent condemnation of Israeli settlement activity underscores its commitment to upholding international law and supporting the Palestinian people's rights. The Foreign Ministry's statement reflects Malaysia's ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region through diplomacy and adherence to international legal norms. The nation's stance aligns with a broader international consensus that views Israeli settlement activity as an obstacle to peace and a violation of international law. Malaysia views the construction of new settlements as a direct challenge to the peace process and an impediment to the creation of a two-state solution. The government's actions also demonstrate a strong desire to protect the rights of the Palestinian people and to ensure their access to self-determination and sovereignty. The statement serves as a clear indication of Malaysia's dedication to its long-term support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. The nation's stance on this issue highlights its dedication to the principles of human rights, international law, and the pursuit of peace. The strong statement from Wisma Putra on Saturday highlights a commitment to peaceful resolution in the region and condemnation of actions that undermine peace. This action is not isolated, reflecting Malaysia’s broader foreign policy objectives and its consistent support for Palestinians. Malaysia strongly believes that the expansion of settlements harms the progress toward peace and emphasizes the urgent need for a just solution to the conflict, where all parties are treated with equity and respect. Malaysia's actions reiterate its commitment to upholding international law and protecting the rights of the Palestinian people as an important component of its foreign policy agenda, which aims to promote peace and ensure the implementation of international norms globally. The statement reaffirms Malaysia's position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue and highlights its continued diplomatic efforts to foster peace and justice in the region. Malaysia's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause underscores the nation's dedication to upholding human rights and promoting peaceful resolution. The announcement further demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to supporting international law and opposing actions that threaten peace. The statement emphasizes Malaysia's principled support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, ensuring their self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign state. Malaysia hopes to encourage the international community to take decisive action to maintain peace. This declaration highlights Malaysia's diplomatic stance in international relations, demonstrating its role as a voice for justice and fairness





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Malaysia Condemns Israel's Settlement Expansion in Occupied Palestinian TerritoryMalaysia has strongly condemned Israel's decision to approve the construction of new illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, citing violations of international law and UN resolutions. The Malaysian government reaffirmed its support for Palestinian rights and called for international action to hold Israel accountable.

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