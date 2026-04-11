Malaysia has strongly condemned Israel's decision to approve the construction of new illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, citing violations of international law and UN resolutions. The Malaysian government reaffirmed its support for Palestinian rights and called for international action to hold Israel accountable.

The photograph captures a scene from the Israel i-occupied West Bank , specifically the settlement of Sa-Nur, south of Jenin, dated April 10, 2026. The image depicts newly established mobile houses, commonly referred to as caravans. This visual documentation offers a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of Israel i settlements within the Palestinian territory, a practice that consistently draws international condemnation.

The establishment and expansion of such settlements are considered a significant point of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, often cited as a major obstacle to achieving a lasting peace agreement. The image serves as a visual representation of this contentious issue, highlighting the physical changes occurring on the ground and the displacement of Palestinian communities. The settlement activity directly contravenes international law, further exacerbating tensions and hindering the prospects for a two-state solution. The implications of this settlement expansion are multifaceted, including the alteration of the demographic landscape, the confiscation of Palestinian land, and the limitations placed on Palestinian movement and access to resources. These actions consistently violate the rights of the Palestinian people and run counter to numerous United Nations resolutions. The visual representation of these settlements helps to illustrate the concrete reality of the conflict and the challenges faced by both sides in achieving a peaceful resolution. \In response to this development, the Malaysian government has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's decision to approve the construction of 34 new illegal settlements within the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This condemnation was conveyed through a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also known as Wisma Putra. The statement emphasizes Malaysia's stance that the continuous expansion of settlements is a blatant violation of international law and a direct disregard for relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This includes the Fourth Geneva Convention, which specifically protects civilians in occupied territories, and Resolution 2334 (2016), which explicitly calls for an end to Israeli settlement activity. Wisma Putra further expressed its concern that such actions are an attempt to fundamentally alter the demographic structure of the Palestinian Territory, undermining any prospect of future peace. The Malaysian government reiterated its call for decisive action from the international community and the United Nations Security Council to ensure that Israel is held accountable for its actions and compelled to comply with international law. The statement underscores Malaysia's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's inalienable rights, including the right to establish an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. The Malaysian government firmly believes that this state should be based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital. This position reflects Malaysia's long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause and its advocacy for a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.\The response from Malaysia underscores a broader international consensus regarding the illegality of Israeli settlements and their detrimental impact on the peace process. The establishment of settlements on occupied territory is a consistent violation of international law. The building of new housing units on Palestinian land further complicates attempts to achieve a two-state solution. The international community, including bodies like the United Nations, consistently condemns settlement construction. Such actions undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state and the possibility of a just peace based on the two-state solution. The construction of settlements often necessitates the displacement of Palestinian families. The expansion of these settlements also results in the restriction of movement for Palestinians, limiting access to resources, and increasing overall economic hardship. This action disrupts the daily lives of Palestinians and creates further divisions. The international community is responsible for holding actors accountable and working towards compliance with international law. The diplomatic efforts of Malaysia highlight the significance of unified international action. The situation in the West Bank remains a significant challenge for international diplomacy





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