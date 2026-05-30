The Malaysian Foreign Ministry voices strong condemnation of Israel's alleged plan to seize 70% of Gaza, calling it a breach of international law and urging UN action.

Malaysia has issued a strong statement condemning Israel 's alleged plan to seize control over 70 percent of the Gaza Strip. In a formal declaration released by the Malaysia n Foreign Ministry, officials described the proposed move as politically unacceptable and a blatant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and several relevant United Nations resolutions.

According to the statement, the move would undermine any prospects for lasting peace and justice in the region, and the country urged the international community as well as the United Nations to strongly oppose the plan. The Ministry reiterated Malaysia's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and reaffirmed its long‑standing support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign State of Palestine on the pre‑1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The wording of the statement reflected concerns that Israel's proposed expansion would effectively alter the territorial reality of Gaza and further destabilize the fragile ceasefire that had been negotiated in recent months. The government underlines that any attempt to change the status quo risks reigniting violence, inflaming regional tensions, and compromising the long‑term prospects for a peaceful resolution. Malaysia's position aligns with broader international calls for an end to hostilities and a return to negotiations based on UN‑approved frameworks.

In addition to the diplomatic response, the statement acknowledged the impact of the conflict on civilians, noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Malaysia has repeatedly called for the protection of civilians, the delivery of essential aid, and the resumption of cross‑border communication channels to facilitate humanitarian assistance. The statement also urges all parties to uphold the principles of human rights and to avoid the use of force that would impinge on civil populations.

Beyond the diplomatic front, the media reports highlight that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a recent briefing, directed his forces to seize 70 percent of Palestinian territory in the Gaza Strip, an action perceived as a breach of the existing ceasefire agreement. This directive, according to Israeli officials, is part of a broader strategy to secure what they see as their security interests in the area, though critics argue it exacerbates the already strained situation.

Furthermore, the news narrative draws attention to unrelated local incidents, such as a crash involving a compact car carrying ten passengers that collided with a house in Tumpat. While these events are geographically and contextually separate, the inclusion of such details in the original source material demonstrates the typical tendency of news outlets to weave unrelated local developments into broader coverage.

The Malaysian response underscores that its stance is rooted in legal and moral arguments, citing international law and UN resolutions as the foundation for its condemnation. The country maintains that a sustainable peace can only be achieved by respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states involved. Malaysia is also calling on the United Nations Security Council to elevate the issue to a formal agenda item and to consider measures that could prevent further escalation.

In the context of the broader international discourse, Malaysia's determination mirrors the concerns of several other countries and multilateral organizations that have expressed alarm at Israel's actions. The adverse reaction is part of a growing chorus opposing unilateral moves that could alter the established territorial divisions and undermine the prospects for a two‑state solution. The situation remains highly volatile, and the international community continues to monitor developments closely while advocating for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

The continued instability in the region is expected to have far-reaching consequences for geopolitical stability, humanitarian relief efforts, and diplomatic relations across the globe. As both sides face mounting pressure from the international community, the need for a comprehensive, internationally recognized solution becomes more urgent. Malaysia's diplomatic communique represents a significant contribution to the collective global effort to address the crisis and to support a pathway toward lasting peace





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