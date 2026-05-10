Malaysia Communications Minister Applauds Appointed Kommuniti Madani Members, Recommends Vigilance Against Provocative Social Media Tactics

The Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has applauded appointed Kommuniti Madani members for their responsibility to engage with the public's concerns and explain government policies. The minister also emphasized the need for regular training to equip the community communication network with skills in producing graphics and handling viral issues effectively. He also reminded them to stay vigilant against tactics on social media that may manipulate religious and racial sentiments.

Malaysia Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said appointed Kommuniti Madani members carry a huge responsibility to be on the ground to listen to the people’s grievances and explain state and federal government policies in the simplest manner possible.

The ministry would make intensive training series mandatory through collaboration with the Institut Penyiaran dan Penerangan Tun Abdul Razak (IPPTAR) to equip Kommuniti Madani members with skills in producing graphics and techniques to respond boldly to viral issues without fear or hesitation. Meanwhile, Fahmi also reminded Kommuniti Madani members to remain vigilant against the tactics of provocative agents on social media who deliberately manipulate religious and racial sentiments through fake accounts.

A total of 234 KommunitI MADANI chiefs from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Selangor received appointment letters for the 2026/2027 term as part of efforts to strengthen the community communication network in urban and suburban areas





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