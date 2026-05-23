Malaysia Clinches Spot in World Sepaktakraw Cup Final

Malaysia's sepak takraw team secured their place in the final of the 2026 World Sepaktakraw Cup after defeating Indonesia 2-0 in the semi-finals at the Titiwangsa Stadium. The victory puts Malaysia on track to achieve their goal of winning the team event in front of their home crowd.

Malaysia 's sepak takraw team secured their place in the final of the 2026 World Sepaktakraw Cup after defeating Indonesia 2-0 in the semi-finals at the Titiwangsa Stadium .

The victory puts Malaysia on track to achieve their goal of winning the team event in front of their home crowd. The first team, led by Zulkifli Abd Razak, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, and Aidil Aiman Azwa, dominated the Indonesian team with a score of 15-7, 15-9.

The momentum continued with the second team, consisting of Haziq Hairul Nizam, Farhan Adam, and Mohamad Azlan Alias, who overcame a tough challenge from the Indonesian trio, led by experienced player Saiful Rijal, Yudha Aswinatama, and Muhammad Hardiansyah Muliang. The Malaysian team fought back to secure a 10-15, 17-16, 15-9 victory. This win ensures Malaysia's place in the final and they are now one step closer to claiming the championship.

In the final match tonight, the team led by coach Ahmad Jais Baharun will face their traditional rivals, Thailand, who earlier defeated Korea Selatan 2-0 in the other semi-final.





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