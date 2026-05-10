Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Sabah Pledges Support for State Government's Economic Agenda

The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Sabah (MCCC Sabah) has pledged to back the State Government's economic agenda, praising the Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick's delegation to China for prioritizing Sabah's development and business community needs. The MCCC Sabah President Datuk Dexter Lau stated that they are willing to serve as a bridge and facilitator in making trade and cooperation platforms possible and in securing more tangible development opportunities for Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Sabah (MCCC Sabah) has pledged to support the State Government's economic agenda, praising the Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick 's delegation to China for prioritizing Sabah's development and business community needs .

The MCCC Sabah President Datuk Dexter Lau stated that they are willing to facilitate trade and cooperation platforms and secure more tangible development opportunities for Sabah. The pledge came during a high-level business collaboration session jointly organized by MCCC Sabah and the Dalian Federation of Industry and Commerce in Dalian. The session aimed to deepen engagement in key industries and strategic development areas while fostering focused trade and economic exchanges between Sabah and China.

The two chambers also formalized a sister chamber relationship at the session. The MCCC Sabah was represented by Deputy President Kapitan Dr. Callee Tan Kai Lee, Vice Presidents Louis Su and Yong Siew Lee, and Secretary Lam Lee Chin. The MCCC Sabah Executive Director Datuk Dexter Lau attended the Dalian session after completing a demanding corporate schedule in Nanjing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou. Both chambers expressed interest in strengthening people-to-people ties through youth exchanges and sporting activities, including football.

Malaysia and China have long maintained stable and active economic relations, and the China visit was important in sustaining existing partnerships and elevating future cooperation to a higher level





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia-China Chamber Of Commerce Sabah State Government's Economic Agenda Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick China Visit Sabah's Development Business Community Needs Trade And Cooperation Platforms Tangible Development Opportunities Sister Chamber Relationship Key Industries Strategic Development Areas Focused Trade And Economic Exchanges People-To-People Ties Youth Exchanges Sporting Activities Football Stable And Active Economic Relations Elevating Future Cooperation To A Higher Level

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