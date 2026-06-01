Malaysia Braces for Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Strong Winds

Malaysia is bracing for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds that are expected to hit seven states until 5pm on Monday. The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning covering areas in Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Sabah.

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms , heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit seven states until 5pm on Monday (June 1), according to the Malaysia n Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia ).

In a weather warning issued at 3.15pm, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Perak are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, and Kuala Kangsar. In Selangor, the warning covers Hulu Langat and Sepang, while in Negri Sembilan it involves Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau.

On the east coast, the adverse weather is forecast to affect the Kelantan districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh, as well as Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu. Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the warning covers Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit (Song and Bukit Mabong), Bintulu (Bintulu and Sebauh), and Miri (Subis, Beluru and Marudi), while in Sabah, it covers Tawau (Lahad Datu).

Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt road travel, while strong winds may lead to power outages. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. The public is also warned to be prepared for potential landslides and flooding in affected areas. The Malaysian government has assured the public that it is working closely with emergency services to ensure the safety of all citizens.

MetMalaysia has advised residents to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to follow evacuation orders if necessary. The weather warning is in effect until 5pm on Monday, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety





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Malaysia Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Weather Warning

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