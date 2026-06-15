Malaysia Braces for Hotter and Drier Conditions, Police Cripple Migrant Smuggling Syndicate

Malaysia is bracing for hotter and drier conditions triggered by the El Niño phenomenon, while the police have crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate with the arrests of seven locals and 28 foreigners.

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi advises Malaysia ns to be vigilant as the nation braces for hotter and drier conditions triggered by the El Niño phenomenon.

The statement issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department notes that the El Niño phenomenon would start influencing the country's weather. The phenomenon is expected during the Southwest Monsoon season, which began on May 14 and is forecast to continue until September 2026. Ahmad Zahid also advised the public to obtain the latest weather information through the myCuaca application and MetMalaysia's official channels.

The prolonged dry conditions could reduce rainfall in several areas, increasing the risk of water shortages, forest and peatland fires, as well as haze episodes. In a separate incident, the police have crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate with the arrests of seven locals and 28 foreigners. The syndicate was involved in smuggling migrants from various countries into Malaysia. The police operation was carried out in several locations across the country, with the suspects being detained for further investigation.

The police have also seized several vehicles and other equipment believed to be used by the syndicate. The migrant smuggling syndicate is a serious issue in Malaysia, with many migrants being smuggled into the country every year. The police operation is a significant step in combating this issue and bringing those responsible to justice. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the people remain a priority.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. In the meantime, the police will continue to investigate the syndicate and bring those responsible to justice. The migrant smuggling syndicate is a complex issue that requires a multi-agency approach to combat. The police, immigration department, and other relevant agencies will continue to work together to combat this issue and ensure the safety and security of the people.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The government will continue to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the people remain a priority





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