Malaysia Border Guard to be Armed Following Security Review

The Malaysian government has approved the procurement of necessary armaments for the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), with acquisition expected to commence by the end of the year. This decision follows a recent shooting incident involving an AKPS commander and aims to enhance the agency's operational capabilities in high-risk border duties.

The Malaysian government has officially sanctioned the arming of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency ( AKPS ), marking a significant step towards enhancing national border security . Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the Home Minister, announced that the procurement of essential armaments will be initiated before the conclusion of the current year.

This crucial decision was reached following extensive deliberations within the ministry and received unanimous agreement from the Cabinet. The impetus for this urgent action stems from a concerning shooting incident that occurred in February, involving the AKPS commander at Bukit Kayu Hitam, Datuk Seri Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir. The incident underscored the inherent risks faced by AKPS personnel and the critical need for adequate protective measures. During a press conference held after a Home Ministry program aboard the Maritime Vessel (KM) Tun Fatimah in Port Klang, Minister Saifuddin Nasution elaborated on the specifics of the armaments. He stated that while the need for armaments has been firmly established, the precise type of weapons is still under careful consideration. The ministry is actively evaluating a range of options, which include non-lethal technologies such as taser guns, as well as conventional light firearms like pistols. The Home Ministry's Secretary-General has been tasked with conducting a thorough study of these options, in strict adherence to the directives issued by the Cabinet. The minister emphasized that the final decision regarding whether AKPS personnel will be equipped with taser guns, pistols, or a combination of both is currently being finalized by the Secretary-General. This meticulous evaluation process is intended to ensure that the most effective and appropriate weaponry is selected to safeguard AKPS officers while upholding the principles of responsible law enforcement. Minister Saifuddin Nasution underscored the urgency of this measure, stating that the matter could not be postponed any further, given the inherently perilous nature of the AKPS's duties. The agency operates on the front lines of national defense, confronting a multitude of threats that necessitate robust protective gear and operational capabilities. He assured the public that further details regarding the procurement and deployment of these armaments would be made public in the very near future. This commitment to equipping the AKPS aligns with previous statements made by the Home Minister, who had previously affirmed the government's unwavering support for the agency's needs, including vital armaments and safety equipment. The objective is to empower AKPS to carry out its responsibilities with enhanced effectiveness and to ensure the safety of its personnel. The shooting incident on February 25, where the vehicle of Commander Mohd Nasaruddin was targeted near the Malaysia-Thailand border, served as a stark reminder of the volatile security landscape at the nation's entry points. The AKPS plays a pivotal role in safeguarding Malaysia's territorial integrity and combating illicit activities, making their operational readiness paramount. The forthcoming armaments are expected to significantly bolster their capacity to respond to and deter such threats, thereby fortifying national security





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AKPS Border Security Armament Procurement Home Ministry Malaysia Border Guard

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