Malaysia Bolsters Disaster Preparedness: Ministry Partners with Civil Defence Force for Monsoon Season

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development collaborates with the Civil Defence Force to train 1,000 Village Development and Security Committees in disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, aiming to equip communities with essential rescue skills and improve response capabilities.

Kajang: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has initiated a crucial partnership with the Civil Defence Force to bolster disaster preparedness across Malaysia, specifically targeting the upcoming monsoon season . This collaboration will facilitate the training of roughly 1,000 Village Development and Security Committees (Jawatankuasa Pembangunan dan Keselamatan Kampung, or JKKK) nationwide.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang highlighted the significance of this grassroots effort, emphasizing its role in equipping local residents with fundamental rescue skills. These skills are designed to enable immediate action during emergencies, providing vital support before the arrival of official aid. Datuk Rubiah underscored the Ministry's unwavering commitment to promoting volunteerism and collaborative efforts, particularly with the Civil Defence Force, in its ongoing pursuit of enhancing community resilience. The initiative underscores a proactive approach to mitigating the potential impact of natural disasters, prioritizing the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations residing in rural and regional areas.\The Ministry has committed to providing essential resources and logistical support to enhance disaster response capabilities, especially in remote areas that often face challenges in accessing timely assistance. This commitment encompasses the provision of equipment, training materials, and other critical resources necessary to improve the mobility and effectiveness of disaster response teams. The announcement of this strategic partnership was made during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Civil Defence Training Academy, a significant milestone that underscores the progress made in disaster management and emergency response training over the past two decades. The Academy, established in 2005, has played a pivotal role in developing a cadre of skilled professionals and volunteers, training a total of 58,038 individuals in various fields related to emergency response and security. This training includes comprehensive programs covering a wide range of essential skills, such as first aid, search and rescue operations, and basic firefighting techniques. The cumulative impact of the Academy’s efforts, coupled with other civil defense programs, has resulted in a significant increase in the number of Malaysians equipped with essential emergency response skills. By the second quarter of this year, a remarkable 5.7 million Malaysians had already benefited from civil defence training across diverse programs and initiatives. These programmes include the Civil Defence Volunteers, Civil Defence Cadets, and various student safety awareness initiatives, all designed to instill knowledge and skills essential for navigating emergency situations.\The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has ambitious, long-term goals to enhance national preparedness for any future disasters. To further strengthen national resilience, the Ministry has set an ambitious target for 30% of Malaysia’s population to possess civil defence skills by the year 2045. This ambitious goal represents a significant investment in community safety and preparedness. The objective is to ensure that every household in Malaysia has at least one individual equipped with the necessary skills to act as a first responder in the event of an emergency. This proactive approach aims to reduce the impact of disasters and potentially save lives. The Ministry's commitment to achieving this target underscores its dedication to building a nation that is resilient, prepared, and capable of effectively responding to any crisis that may arise. This commitment extends beyond simply providing training; it encompasses a holistic approach that includes raising public awareness, fostering community engagement, and continuously improving disaster response capabilities through ongoing collaboration with key stakeholders. This comprehensive strategy is designed to empower communities, safeguard lives, and ensure that Malaysia is prepared to face any challenge with confidence and determination





