The Malaysian national futsal team secured a crucial 1-0 victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, enhancing their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Jakarta.

The home team's best chance to score came through Syahir Iqbal Khan, who received numerous assists from Mohamad Awaluddin Mat Nawi, but unfortunately, his shots often missed the target. The crossbar also denied Syahir Iqbal a goal with a powerful shot, preventing Malaysian supporters from celebrating an opening goal, and that attempt represented the best opportunity for the Kelantan-born player. Recognizing the necessity of winning against the UAE to pave the way to the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, next January, the national squad continued their relentless efforts to find the net. The first half saw both teams adopting a cautious approach, aware of the importance of the game and the potential consequences of a loss. Defensive solidity was a key feature of both sides, preventing clear-cut chances and making it difficult to break the deadlock. The UAE, known for their tactical discipline, effectively neutralized Malaysia's attacking threats, while Malaysia, despite controlling possession at times, struggled to convert their build-up play into meaningful opportunities. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with Malaysian fans creating a vibrant and supportive environment for their team, urging them on with chants and cheers. Despite the pressure, both teams remained composed, emphasizing the strategic importance of the match and the need to avoid errors. The first half concluded with the scoreline remaining goalless, reflecting the closely contested nature of the game. This first half set the stage for an even more intense second half as both sides searched for a breakthrough. The Malaysian team, coached by Rakphol Sainetngam, knew they needed a win to advance to the finals in Jakarta. They needed to show determination and resilience against a tough UAE side. \In the second half, Rakphol made tactical substitutions to try and find a goal, and his strategy proved successful when Mohamad Awaluddin scored with 10 minutes remaining in the match. The goal was the result of a well-executed play, demonstrating the Malaysian team's improved ability to finish. The score remained unchanged until the final whistle, securing three full points for the national squad in the opening match. The match was witnessed by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who provided his support to the team. The final minutes saw the UAE trying desperately to equalize, but the Malaysian defense stood firm, denying any chance of a comeback. The Malaysian players displayed remarkable resilience, holding on to their lead and ensuring the crucial victory. The win was crucial for Malaysia's chances of qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup. 