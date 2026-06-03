Malaysia Bans AI-Generated Photos for Passport Applications, Warns of Serious Offenses

Malaysia's Immigration Department (JIM) has banned AI-generated images for passport applications, citing serious legal violations. The department highlights detection capabilities and warns of legal consequences under the Passport Act 1966.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia ( JIM ) has prohibited the use of AI-generated images for passport application s, emphasizing that such actions constitute a serious offense. JIM reminded the public through its social media page that submitting AI-generated, digitally created, or altered photographs, along with false information, is a grave violation.

Applicants are required to ensure that photos submitted are original and comply with the specifications set by the department. Any identified fraudulent images or data may lead to application rejection and legal action under the Passport Act 1966 (Act 150). The department's Director-General, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, revealed that they have successfully detected more than three cases involving AI-generated photos where applicants attempted to enhance their appearance.

He noted that while applicants might seek to beautify images-making dark areas brighter or improving perceived attractiveness-trained officers are capable of distinguishing such manipulations. The enforcement underscores the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of official documents and preventing fraud





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AI-Generated Photos Passport Application JIM Fraud Photograph Specifications Passport Act 1966 Datuk Zakaria Shaaban

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