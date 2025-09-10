Malaysia Banking Sector Well-Positioned to Weather Trade Tensions and Slower Growth, Says S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings asserts that Malaysia's banking sector is well-equipped to handle global trade tensions and moderate economic growth due to a strong labor market and stable household finances.

Loan growth is expected to decelerate to a range of 4.0-5.0 percent over the next two years, down from the 5.5 percent witnessed in 2024. In the first half of 2025, corporate loan growth moderated to 3.4 percent, reflecting heightened uncertainties surrounding tariffs. While S&P Global acknowledges that tariff policies have now become clearer, corporate demand is anticipated to remain subdued due to challenging external conditions, potentially delaying expenditure plans.

The strength of their retail deposit franchises will be pivotal in differentiating their performance. Loan growth is expected to decelerate to a range of 4.0-5.0 percent over the next two years, down from the 5.5 percent witnessed in 2024. In the first half of 2025, corporate loan growth moderated to 3.4 percent, reflecting heightened uncertainties surrounding tariffs. While S&P Global acknowledges that tariff policies have now become clearer, corporate demand is anticipated to remain subdued due to challenging external conditions, potentially delaying expenditure plans. Infrastructure and data center projects, particularly within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ), are expected to provide growth and profitability opportunities for banks. Even if local banks aren't directly financing these projects, they can still generate fee income by arranging or syndicating the deals.S&P Global forecasts retail credit growth to outpace corporate lending, primarily driven by housing and car loans. The agency anticipates stable annual loan growth in the retail segment, hovering around 5.0-6.0 percent, supported by a low unemployment rate and rising wages. Banks are also enhancing their offerings in wealth management and foreign exchange transactions to boost non-interest income, a positive factor for long-term profitability. The agency believes that banks' focus on small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to enhance risk-adjusted returns could contribute to maintaining stable profitability. S&P Global projects sector-level loan-to-deposit ratios (LDRs) to rise to 90-95 percent over the next two years. Islamic banks are anticipated to maintain their financing-to-deposit ratios above 100 percent due to their higher financing growth and a larger proportion of wholesale deposits. S&P Global expects strong labor market conditions and proactive restructuring and write-off policies among banks to help them keep non-performing loan (NPL) ratios low. The direct impact of higher tariffs is projected to be minimal, as trade-related exposures constitute only 3.5 percent of total loans. However, SMEs remain vulnerable to elevated tariffs and supply chain disruptions. NPLs are forecast to rise modestly by 20-25 basis points by the end of 2026, reaching 1.6 percent, primarily stemming from pressure on SMEs and low-income households





