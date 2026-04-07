Malaysia Backs Turkiye's Call for Restraint in West Asia Conflict, Anwar Says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia's support for Turkiye's advocacy for restraint in the West Asia conflict and emphasized the importance of international law and multilateral cooperation during the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR , April 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today underscored Malaysia 's unwavering support for Turkiye 's call for restraint among all parties involved in the West Asia conflict, which has been ongoing for over a month.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 held at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, highlighted the critical need for diplomatic engagement and de-escalation of the conflict, expressing his concerns about the potential for the war to escalate into a new arms race within an already precarious region. He emphasized the importance of upholding international law consistently to ensure the credibility of a rules-based international order. Anwar specifically stated that the rules-based order cannot be selectively applied, protecting some while denying others their legitimate rights. This firm stance underscores Malaysia's commitment to a just and equitable international framework, advocating for the protection of all nations and individuals under international law. The dialogue served as a platform for open discussion and deliberation on pressing global issues, with a specific focus on fostering understanding and cooperation between Malaysia and Turkiye, particularly in addressing the complexities of the West Asia crisis and its broader implications for regional and global stability. The Prime Minister's remarks reflect Malaysia's deep concern about the humanitarian crisis and the destabilizing effects of the ongoing conflict, highlighting the importance of peaceful resolutions and multilateral cooperation to achieve lasting peace and security in the region and beyond. \Furthermore, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity to commend the commendable efforts of Egypt, Oman, and Pakistan in mediating between Iran and the United States, acknowledging their crucial role in swiftly resolving the conflict and averting further escalation. This mediation proved to be instrumental in mitigating the potential for a global trade and energy crisis that could have had far-reaching consequences for the world economy. The Prime Minister's recognition of these countries' efforts signifies Malaysia's commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts peacefully and collaboratively. The Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 provided a crucial platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities facing both Malaysia and Turkiye in the current global landscape. The dialogue encompassed a range of topics including trade, investment, cultural exchange, and the strategic importance of cooperation in the face of shared challenges such as climate change, economic volatility, and regional instability. The event also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two nations, fostering stronger ties and mutual understanding in a rapidly evolving world. The Prime Minister's participation demonstrates Malaysia's commitment to actively engaging in international dialogues to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for all. The dialogue emphasized the need for constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means, while also exploring opportunities for cooperation in various areas, including economic development, cultural exchange, and security. \The inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 served as a crucial platform for strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Turkiye. The Prime Minister's address resonated with the need for a just and equitable world order, where the rights of all nations are respected and upheld. The dialogue addressed key issues in the global agenda, ranging from conflict resolution to economic cooperation and climate change. Anwar also reiterated Malaysia's unwavering support for the application of international law in resolving conflicts and ensuring stability. The Prime Minister’s participation was a strong indication of Malaysia's dedication to building stronger alliances, promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts, and furthering the values of multilateralism. The dialogue's focus on restraint and de-escalation of the West Asia war, as advocated by Turkiye, highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to address complex challenges that threaten global peace and security. The dialogue provided an avenue to strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual understanding on various international challenges. Malaysia is committed to fostering positive relationships with other nations, and its active participation in forums like the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue demonstrates its efforts in achieving that. The emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy reflects Malaysia's broader commitment to peace and stability in the region and beyond, striving for a world where international law is upheld for all countries and individuals, regardless of their status or power





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Malaysia Turkiye West Asia Conflict Anwar Ibrahim International Law Diplomacy Dialogue Restraint Kuala Lumpur

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