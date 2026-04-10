Malaysia Assures Stable Medicine Supply Amidst Rising Costs and Global Challenges

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announces that the country’s medicine supply is stable until the end of June, while also addressing rising costs and discussing measures to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions and West Asia conflict impacts. The announcement was made at the launch of World Hearing Day 2026 and the Malaysian Pediatric Aural Habilitation Module (MyPAHM).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad addressed the public at the launch of World Hearing Day 2026 and the Malaysian Pediatric Aural Habilitation Module (MyPAHM) in Putrajaya on April 10, 2026. This event served as a platform to discuss crucial healthcare matters, with the minister providing updates on the nation's medicine supply and the proactive measures being taken to ensure the continued stability of healthcare services.

The minister's presence underscored the government's commitment to public health and its dedication to addressing challenges in the sector. The launch of MyPAHM reflects Malaysia's dedication to improving pediatric audiological care, offering a structured framework for the habilitation of children with hearing impairments, and ultimately improving their quality of life. The focus on these initiatives highlights the government’s comprehensive approach to healthcare, encompassing both preventative care, specialized treatment and supply chain management.\During his address, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad reassured the public that the country’s medicine supply is stable and sufficient, with enough stock to last at least until the end of June. This stability is attributed to a combination of government and industry stockpiles, forming a robust buffer against potential disruptions. Acknowledging the ongoing West Asia conflict as a potential risk factor, the Health Minister stated that the government is actively preparing medium- and long-term mitigation measures to minimize any negative impacts. These preparations include continuous monitoring of supply chains, proactive procurement strategies, and collaborative efforts with stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry. The government is committed to ensuring access to essential medicines like insulin and vaccines and is willing to collaborate with the industry to share critical supplies and maintain continuous access. The minister's statements highlighted the government's commitment to resilience and preparedness in the face of global uncertainties.\However, the minister also recognized the rising costs of medicines and medical devices, attributing the increase to various factors, including logistical challenges, transportation costs, and the global impact of rising oil prices. Dzulkefly reported that the cost of medicines has increased by approximately 30 to 40 percent, while the prices of certain medical devices have seen even steeper increases, ranging from 50 to 100 percent. Supply chain disruptions, including delays in medical device shipments, have also contributed to the rising costs, impacting healthcare operations. In response to this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is actively engaging in discussions with other relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. These discussions focus on identifying the most effective strategies to manage the cost increases. The MOH is considering various options, including the implementation of a cost pass-through mechanism and the establishment of appropriate rates, either in full or partial. Importantly, Dzulkefly assured the public that healthcare services will not be affected. The government will continue to implement the necessary steps to manage the risks of supply disruptions, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring access to affordable healthcare





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