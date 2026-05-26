Malaysia and Vietnam Lead the Way in South-East Asia's Growing Sports Tourism Industry

Malaysia and Vietnam are leading the way in South-East Asia's growing sports tourism industry, with the APAC Pickleball Tour showcasing the region's unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

South-East Asia has great potential for it, with Malaysia and Vietnam leading the way, say sports top experts at the APAC Pickleball Tour. Malaysia has long been a favourite destination for holidaymakers, thanks to its diverse mix of natural landscapes, culture and gastronomy scene.

Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help boost tourism in both countries. The collaboration aims to position Malaysia as a destination of choice for international markets such as Europe, Australia and the Asia Pacific region by leveraging the airline's global network. According to Tourism Malaysia director-general Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, the partnership will help strengthen the country's visibility in high-yield markets, improve connectivity and drive quality tourist arrivals through joint campaigns.

This collaboration comes at a critical time, as global travel demand continues to rebound. The partnership will also play a significant role in accelerating efforts towards Visit Malaysia 2026 and beyond. Singapore Airlines regional vice president for South-East Asia, Louis Leonard Arul, said that the partnership reflects the airline's continued commitment to supporting Malaysia's tourism growth. The APAC Pickleball Tour is a testament to the region's growing interest in sports tourism, with Malaysia and Vietnam leading the way.

The tour has seen a significant increase in participation from international players, with many considering the region as a potential hub for pickleball. With its diverse landscapes, rich culture and vibrant cities, South-East Asia has great potential for it. The region is home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches, ancient temples and vibrant cities. Malaysia and Vietnam are at the forefront of this growth, with their unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The APAC Pickleball Tour is a celebration of this growth, bringing together players from across the region to compete and showcase their skills. The tour has been a huge success, with many players praising the region's hospitality and welcoming nature. The partnership between Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines is a significant step towards promoting the region's tourism industry. The collaboration will help to increase awareness of Malaysia's tourism offerings, improve connectivity and drive quality tourist arrivals.

This is a critical time for the tourism industry, with many countries looking to rebound from the pandemic. The partnership between Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines is a significant step towards promoting the region's tourism industry and supporting the growth of the industry in Malaysia and Vietnam





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