Malaysian PM Anwar and Russian President Putin agree to explore ringgit-ruble trade, focus on energy cooperation amid global supply disruptions.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to explore the use of local currencies in bilateral trade, a move aimed at reducing dependence on the US dollar and bolstering economic ties between the two nations.

According to a statement from Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office issued on Thursday, the leaders discussed mechanisms to expand trade and investment using the Malaysian ringgit and the Russian ruble. This initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic cooperation amid shifting global dynamics. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a two-day summit hosted by Putin in Kazan, a city about 800 kilometers east of Moscow, bringing together leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The summit focused on enhancing regional collaboration, with energy security emerging as a key topic due to recent disruptions in global oil and gas supplies. The discussions between Anwar and Putin also delved into energy cooperation, particularly Russia's commitment to long-term collaboration on energy and oil supplies. Russia has become a crucial energy supplier to Southeast Asia following the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for oil and gas shipments.

The disruption has threatened energy security for the region's approximately 680 million people, prompting ASEAN nations to seek alternative sources. Malaysia, as a net energy exporter itself, is looking to diversify its partnerships and secure stable supply chains. The potential use of local currencies in energy trade could further insulate both countries from currency volatility and geopolitical pressures. Beyond energy, the leaders reviewed opportunities to expand economic ties in various sectors, including technology, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Both nations expressed interest in increasing bilateral trade volumes, which have grown steadily in recent years. The shift toward local currency settlements is seen as a strategic move to reduce reliance on the dollar-dominated financial system, a trend gaining traction among emerging economies. Anwar's attendance at the ASEAN-Russia summit underscores Malaysia's commitment to fostering closer ties with Russia, despite Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting also highlighted ASEAN's balancing act between major powers, as the bloc seeks to maintain neutrality while pursuing economic benefits. The outcomes of this summit are expected to influence future regional cooperation frameworks





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Russia Trade Local Currencies Ringgit Ruble Energy Cooperation ASEAN Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia, Malaysia well-positioned to deepen ties, says PutinRussian president describes Malaysia as a long-standing global partner.

Read more »

Putin: Russia, Malaysia well placed to deepen ties as 60th anniversary nearsKAZAN, June 18 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and Malaysia have established a strong foundation for further expanding bilateral cooperation as both countries...

Read more »

Anwar thanks Putin for backing Malaysia-Russia energy cooperation, PetronasKAZAN, June 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s support in strengthening energy cooperation...

Read more »

Russia, Malaysia well positioned to deepen ties, says PutinThe 28-year-old says he has been acquiring them in preparation for a reality show centred on construction sites.

Read more »