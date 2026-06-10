Malaysia and Japan deepen cooperation on energy security and civil nuclear power

Malaysia and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation on energy security and civil nuclear power. The two countries are seeking to strengthen resilience against global supply disruptions and growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Malaysia and Japan have agreed to deepen cooperation on energy security and civil nuclear power . The two countries are seeking to strengthen resilience against global supply disruptions and growing geopolitical uncertainty.

In a joint statement, the leaders confirmed their commitment to promote open and stable trade flows to Japan, including for essential energy supplies such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum and chemicals products, and medical gloves. The two sides agreed to explore ways Malaysia could help meet Japan's energy needs while balancing domestic priorities and available surplus capacity.

Malaysia is preparing to introduce nuclear power as part of the long-term energy strategy, and the leaders agreed to expand cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The two countries also agreed to work closer together on economic security and strengthening critical mineral and rare earth supply chains. They expressed concern over economic coercion, non-market practices, and arbitrary export restrictions that could disrupt global supply chains.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting secure, diversified, and reliable supply chains among trusted partners. They also agreed to enhance cooperation on critical minerals through ongoing collaboration involving Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation, while also exploring partnerships with countries such as Australia and France





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