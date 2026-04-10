Malaysia and Hungary Renew Scholarship Agreement, Offering 40 Full Scholarships Annually

Malaysia and Hungary have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide 40 fully-funded scholarships each year to Malaysian students for studies in Hungary from 2026 to 2028. This partnership strengthens educational cooperation and offers opportunities for higher education at Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral levels.

Malaysia and Hungary have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, offering 40 fully-funded scholarships annually to Malaysia n students. This agreement, effective from 2026 to 2028, signifies a significant step in strengthening educational ties between the two nations and provides valuable opportunities for Malaysia n students to pursue higher education in Hungary .

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) highlighted the importance of this renewed partnership in fostering international academic exchange and developing human capital. The program not only broadens access to global education for Malaysian students but also enhances the country's human capital capabilities by exposing them to high-quality international education systems. This collaboration serves as a crucial platform to strengthen bilateral relations and academic networks between higher education institutions in both Malaysia and Hungary. The renewed MoU was finalized following a courtesy visit by the Hungarian Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Sándor Sipos, to the Ministry of Higher Education. The document was signed by the Secretary-General of KPT, Datuk Dr. Anesee Ibrahim, while the Hungarian government was represented by Dr. Sándor Sipos. Through this collaboration, Malaysian students will have the opportunity to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral (PhD) degrees in Hungary, starting next year. The scholarships cover full tuition fees, a monthly stipend for living expenses, accommodation, and health insurance. The Stipendium Hungaricum program continues to be highly sought after, with approximately 350 applications received for the 40 available places in the previous academic session. This illustrates the program's popularity and the strong interest of Malaysian students in studying in Hungary. The government is committed to facilitating these international educational opportunities and supporting the development of a globally competitive workforce. The collaboration reflects the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between Malaysia and Hungary, and it is expected to have a lasting positive impact on the educational and professional development of Malaysian students. This renewed agreement is a testament to the success and effectiveness of the Stipendium Hungaricum program, which has provided numerous Malaysian students with the chance to experience a high-quality education in Hungary. The comprehensive financial support offered by the scholarship enables students to focus on their studies without the burden of financial constraints. This collaborative initiative will promote the exchange of knowledge, cultural understanding, and academic excellence between the two nations, fostering a stronger international community





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