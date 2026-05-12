Malaysia and China Strengthen Strategic Partnership in High-Value Palm Oil Industries

Malaysia aims to deepen industrial ties with China by shifting palm oil from a basic commodity to a strategic, value-added industrial enabler focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The Malaysian government is actively seeking to elevate its economic partnership with China by focusing on the high-value segments of the palm oil industry. During a recent visit to Shanghai for the Malaysian Palm Oil Forum (MPOF) China 2026, the Plantation and Commodities Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, emphasized that the relationship between the two nations should evolve beyond simple trade.

The focus is now shifting toward value-added industries where palm oil serves as a critical component in a wide array of advanced applications. These sectors include not only food manufacturing but also high-growth areas such as oleochemicals, specialty ingredients, personal care products, and home care solutions. By integrating palm oil into these sophisticated industrial processes, Malaysia aims to position its primary export as a strategic industrial enabler rather than just a raw commodity.

This shift is designed to drive innovation, promote sustainable manufacturing, and foster high-value economic growth for both Malaysia and China. To achieve this vision, Malaysia is prioritizing downstream development and technology exchange with its Chinese partners. Minister Noraini highlighted that the expansion of palm-based industries will require a collaborative approach to research and development.

By sharing technical expertise and investing in the creation of application-specific palm products, both countries can build more resilient supply chains that are less susceptible to global market volatility. The strategic importance of this cooperation lies in the ability to transform crude palm oil into high-performance materials that meet the specific needs of modern industry. This evolution is expected to enhance bilateral trade performance and open new doors for industrial innovation.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) continues to play a pivotal role in this strategy, acting as the bridge between producers and international buyers to ensure that the potential of downstream manufacturing is fully realized through strategic platforms like the MPOF. A cornerstone of Malaysia's strategy to maintain and grow its market share in China is the unwavering commitment to sustainability.

The Minister reaffirmed the importance of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme, which became mandatory across the entire national supply chain starting in 2020. This certification is not merely a regulatory requirement but a signal to the global market that Malaysian palm oil is produced under strict environmental and social standards. As international expectations regarding sustainable sourcing continue to evolve, the MSPO certification serves to strengthen global confidence in the integrity of the Malaysian supply chain.

By ensuring that every tonne of palm oil exported to China meets these sustainability criteria, Malaysia is positioning itself as a reliable partner for Chinese companies that are increasingly focused on green procurement and ethical sourcing practices. The economic data underscores the vital nature of the Chinese market for Malaysia's commodities sector. In 2025, the volume of palm oil and related products exported to China reached approximately 2.64 million tonnes, contributing a substantial RM10.9 billion in export earnings.

To further solidify these ties, the MPOC recently hosted a delegation of 37 prominent Chinese buyers, providing them with direct exposure to the comprehensive palm oil ecosystem. This visit included tours of plantations, refineries, and advanced downstream manufacturing facilities, allowing buyers to witness firsthand the scale of production and the rigor of the sustainability framework.

Through these initiatives, Malaysia remains dedicated to expanding its commercial partnerships and reinforcing the role of its palm oil industry as a sustainable, high-value solution that supports the next phase of industrial growth and economic cooperation between the two regional powerhouses





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