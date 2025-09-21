Malaysia and Brunei Call for Action on Palestine, Myanmar, and Regional Stability

Malaysia and Brunei issue a joint statement urging international action on Palestine, while also discussing Myanmar and regional security, emphasizing ASEAN principles and cooperation.

PUTRAJAYA Bernama: Malaysia and Brunei have issued a strong joint statement urging the international community to take decisive action to end the ongoing cycle of impunity in Palestine . The two nations are advocating for immediate and unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza, a permanent ceasefire to halt the violence, and a renewed focus on addressing the fundamental issues that have fueled decades of occupation and aggression by the occupying power.

In a show of steadfast support and unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei jointly emphasized the necessity of pursuing a just solution through peaceful means, in strict adherence to international laws and resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN). This strong stance was articulated in a joint statement released following the 26th Annual Leaders’ Consultation (ALC) held in Putrajaya on Wednesday. The leaders welcomed the growing global recognition of Palestine as a positive step toward the establishment of an independent state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, signaling a unified front in the international community.\The joint statement further highlighted the leaders' grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, which they attributed to the continued actions of genocide and ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Israel, the occupying power. Both leaders condemned the indiscriminate violence and the complete blockade imposed on humanitarian access and aid delivery to the Palestinian people. This blockade has resulted in a tragic wave of mass casualties, widespread forced displacement of civilians, systematic starvation, and critical shortages of essential, life-saving supplies, creating an urgent need for international intervention. The statement sharply criticized the occupying power’s unlawful attempts to fully seize Gaza and advance a so-called “Greater Israel” agenda, deeming it a flagrant violation of international law, a blatant disregard for humanity, and a direct challenge to the established rules-based order. Beyond the Palestinian issue, the leaders also devoted significant discussion to the ongoing developments in Myanmar. They expressed deep concern over the persistent violence and the worsening humanitarian crisis unfolding within the country. Reiterating ASEAN's unified stance, they affirmed that the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) must remain the primary framework for addressing the political situation in Myanmar. They urged all involved parties to ensure the full and effective implementation of the 5PC, believing it to be a crucial step towards fostering peace and stability.\In relation to Myanmar, both leaders expressed their unwavering support for an immediate, nationwide, and permanent ceasefire as a critical measure to create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the initiation of inclusive national dialogue. They further reaffirmed their strong commitment to working closely within ASEAN and alongside external partners to actively encourage and support meaningful progress in the implementation of the 5PC. Brunei specifically commended Malaysia’s consistent efforts as the ASEAN Chair in facilitating a peaceful and durable solution to the Myanmar crisis, a solution that is both Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned. They acknowledged the upcoming visit to the country by the foreign ministers of Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand scheduled for September 19 as a positive step. Regarding regional security, both Malaysia and Brunei expressed their approval of the recent ceasefire agreement brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. This agreement, reached after a period of escalating tensions at the border, serves as a clear reflection of ASEAN’s core principles, which include mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and negotiation. In the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and the promotion of good neighborliness, the leaders called upon all parties to continue upholding the ceasefire, engage in constructive dialogue, and strive for a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts. On the subject of peace and stability in the South China Sea, Brunei reiterated its support for Malaysia’s crucial role as the ASEAN-China Dialogue Coordinator. They highlighted Malaysia's efforts in pushing for the prompt conclusion of a substantive Code of Conduct to safeguard freedom of navigation and overflight, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Both Malaysia and Brunei remain firmly committed to upholding the ASEAN principles of centrality and unity in the pursuit of regional peace, stability, and development in the face of global uncertainties. Finally, the two leaders pledged to fully and effectively implement the ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, which was officially adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit held in May. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also extended his warmest congratulations to the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Malaysian people on the upcoming 68th Independence Day celebrations, scheduled for August 31. The leaders expressed their mutual satisfaction with the outcomes of their discussions and reiterated their unwavering commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations through the continued implementation of the Exchange of Letters





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestine Myanmar ASEAN Malaysia Brunei

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jetour Malaysia marks Malaysia Day with over RM1 million in rewardsJetour Malaysia launches a festive Malaysia Day campaign, rewarding customers with promotions worth more than RM1 million.

Read more »

Parliaments a vital pillar within Asean: Sultan of Brunei(Reuters) - Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, announced his retirement from professional soccer late on Friday.

Read more »

Malaysia Aktif expands Fit Malaysia with community-centred approachYouth and Sports Ministry launches Malaysia Aktif programme to promote sports culture through community-level activities nationwide.

Read more »

Bank in Brunei offers exclusive financing solutions for selected Porsche modelsKUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (NRD) counters at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) offer Malaysians a convenient option to replace or renew their MyKad on weekends, without having to take time off from work.

Read more »

Malaysia Sarong Music Run Draws 15,000 Participants for Malaysia Day 2025The third Malaysia Sarong Music Run, held during Malaysia Day 2025, attracted 15,000 participants from 26 countries. The event, officiated by government officials, has transformed into an international community festival promoting Malaysian culture and heritage, with support from the Tourism Ministry and JETOUR Malaysia. The festival featured running events, traditional attire, food, music, and aimed to promote Visit Malaysia 2026.

Read more »

‘Parliaments are a vital pillar within Asean', says Brunei leader Sultan Hassanal BolkiahThis hospital provides athletic activities modified with different rules, equipment and playing fields for its physically challenged patients.

Read more »