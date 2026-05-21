Malaysia's Immigration Department is recognized for quickly processing passport applications, thanks to system upgrades and digitalization. In the 1960s-1980s, passport applications took between two and four weeks; now, it takes only one hour.

Malaysia is among the fastest countries in the world when it comes to passport processing , and the Immigration Department upgrades have been credited for this achievement.

The Immigration Department successfully processed a passport within one hour for the first time, comparing Malaysia's processing speed with several other countries and claiming it can issue passports much faster than many advanced nations. A new Malaysian passport is set to be rolled out in June, boasting 94 security features and being the first to include E-Invoices This website allows you to remotely feed cats around the world





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Malaysia Passport Processing System Upgrades Biometric Passports Singapore Passport Processing Efficient Passport Processing 94 Security Features E-Invoices

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