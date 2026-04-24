Malaysia Alone in Southeast Asia Without Fuel Rationing, PM Anwar Ibrahim Reveals

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that Malaysia is the only country in Southeast Asia that hasn't implemented fuel rationing despite the global supply crisis. He highlighted the low cost of RON95 petrol in Malaysia compared to neighboring countries and explained the government's subsidy measures. He also addressed concerns about fuel smuggling and international requests for diesel.

Malaysia stands as the sole nation in the Southeast Asian region that has yet to implement fuel rationing measures, despite the ongoing global supply crisis.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted this distinction, noting that several neighboring countries have already begun rationing fuel, with some even resorting to the closure of up to 400 petrol stations due to severe shortages. The Prime Minister emphasized the affordability of RON95 petrol in Malaysia, currently priced at RM1.99 per litre, positioning it as one of the lowest costs globally.

While acknowledging the higher prices of diesel, he underscored the government's commitment to supporting key sectors by lowering diesel prices for farmers, fishermen, and school bus operators. He contrasted this with the significantly higher fuel costs in neighboring countries, citing examples of prices reaching RM10.50, RM4, and RM6 per litre, emphasizing the substantial financial burden the Malaysian government willingly bears through billions of ringgit in monthly subsidies to shield its citizens from these escalating costs.

This commitment, he explained, is a direct result of proactive government measures, including the implementation of a targeted subsidy approach and the cultivation of strong diplomatic ties with Iran, which have facilitated the safe passage of Malaysian fuel tankers through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Anwar pointedly questioned the credibility of opposition leaders who have falsely claimed that Malaysian tankers were not utilizing this crucial waterway, attributing such assertions to a lack of factual verification and humility.

The Prime Minister further detailed the government's response to the escalating issue of fuel smuggling, a direct consequence of Malaysia's relatively low fuel prices. He announced that the recent Cabinet meeting resulted in a decision to bolster security along the nation's borders by increasing the deployment of police and enforcement officers. This move is intended to curb the rampant smuggling activities that are draining billions of ringgit from the country's economy.

Anwar explained that the outflow of funds through smuggling necessitates stricter control measures to safeguard national resources. He also revealed that he had briefed ministers, chief ministers, menteri besar, and the Premier of Sarawak on the necessary steps to effectively address the ongoing situation. A crucial component of this strategy involves educating the public about the complexities of current economic and geopolitical challenges, empowering them to discern accurate information from the misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of informed citizenry in navigating these turbulent times. Beyond domestic concerns, the global supply crisis has also prompted international requests for Malaysian diesel. During his recent official visit to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inquired about the possibility of Malaysia supplying diesel to address Australia’s needs.

Anwar responded that while Malaysia does not currently have a surplus, any excess diesel could be made available for export, demonstrating the nation’s willingness to assist allies during times of need. This exchange occurred within the context of the strong bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Australia, which also includes Malaysia’s procurement of phosphate fertiliser for Felda farmers from Australia.

Furthermore, the government is actively addressing related issues such as illegal fuel subsidies and cross-border crime. The ongoing 'Ops Tiris' crackdown has already resulted in seizures valued at over RM260 million, demonstrating the seriousness with which the authorities are tackling these problems. Anwar reiterated the importance of responsible governance and the need to avoid politicizing crucial matters such as federal petroleum royalties allocated to state governments.

He emphasized that these funds are intended for the benefit of the people and should not be used as leverage in political maneuvering. The Prime Minister’s statements underscore the government’s multifaceted approach to navigating the global fuel crisis, balancing the need to protect its citizens from rising costs with the responsibility to safeguard national resources and maintain regional stability. The focus remains on ensuring a sustainable and equitable fuel supply while combating illicit activities that undermine the nation’s economic well-being.

The government’s commitment to transparency and factual accuracy is also evident in its efforts to counter misinformation and promote informed public discourse. The proactive measures taken, coupled with strong international relations, position Malaysia to weather the storm of the global fuel crisis and emerge as a resilient and responsible player in the region. The continued success of these efforts will depend on the collective commitment of all stakeholders, including government agencies, law enforcement, and the public





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Fuel Rationing Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Fuel Prices Subsidies Smuggling Strait Of Hormuz Diesel RON95 Australia

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