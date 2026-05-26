Malam Citra Warna Kuala Perlis 2026: Iconic Program Ignores all to Celebrate Festival Rakyat 3.0

Perlis will see the festival held in its current trajectory of cultural and vitality stages by resorting to the latest innovations such as Tari Tualang Tiga and Geopark to beat the fever introduced by going local

The Perahu Jarum Emas Jamalullail has decorated the inauguration of Malam Citra Warna Kuala Perlis 2026, which is related to Festival Rakyat 3.0 at Dataran Lok 9 in Kuala Perlis.

The iconic program is a part of the state government's effort to popularize the domestic tourism sector and promote Perlis as a favorite destination for tourism while hosting the main cultural events in the northern region of the country. The program was organized by the Five Petroleum Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, 99 Speed Mart Holding Berhad and Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar.

The inauguration was attended by Sultan Perlis, Tuanku Sirajuddin Jamalullail and Raja Muda Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Raja Puan Muda Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and other dignitaries. Abu Bakar Hamzah inaugurated the program with the presence of the later, and parallel to it, there were performances and exhibitions such as Tari Tualang Tiga, the choley and the people of Kampung Warna-Warni Seberang Ramai





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Festival Rakyat 3.0 Tari Tualang Tiga Geopark Kual

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