Makkasan Police Charge Only Freight Train Driver in Train-Bus Collision Case

Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine whether other people should also face legal action, focusing on key issues such as traffic control, warning signals, and brake timings.

BANGKOK: Makkasan police have charged only the freight train driver so far in the latest development following the deadly train-bus collision near Airport Rail Link Makkasan, as investigators continue gathering evidence to determine whether other people should also face legal action.

The crash occurred on Saturday (May 16) afternoon, at a railway crossing near the Makkasan Airport Rail Link station on Asok-Din Daeng Road during heavy traffic. The collision involved freight train No 2126, which was transporting containers, and an air-conditioned Route 206 public bus. Preliminary reports indicated that the bus had stopped on the tracks at a red light, preventing the crossing barriers from closing properly.

Witnesses said traffic congestion had left vehicles stuck across the railway crossing, and a motorcycle taxi rider said the bus could not move forward because cars ahead were also blocked. The railway barrier control officer, whose role has drawn public attention, has also been questioned by police about working procedures and whether proper operating standards were followed.

However, the officer was released after questioning and was not detained. Investigators are examining several key issues, including warning signals, traffic control, the train’s speed, the timing of braking, and why the bus was positioned on the tracks during the traffic jam. For now, the latest confirmed charge announced by Makkasan police is against the train driver only. Police said further charges will depend on the results of evidence gathering and additional witness statements.

Damaged cars and motorcycles have been moved to the car park in front of Makkasan Police Station for forensic examination. The wreckage will be inspected by forensic officers as part of the case file, while the bus and locomotive are also being examined to support the investigation. Police said they would ensure fairness for the victims and speed up assistance for the injured and the families of those killed.

Authorities are checking insurance policies for the vehicles involved so compensation can be arranged as quickly as possible for affected families. - The Nation/AN





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Transport Train-Bus Collision Freight Train Container Transporting Red Light Highway Traffic Congestion Motorcycle Taxi Rider Railway Barrier Control Officer Evidence Collection Witness Statements Fairness For Victims Assistance For Injured Insurance Policies Compensation Arrangement

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