Making STEM Education Equitable: Bringing Science to Every Child

A research program at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) is working to make STEM education accessible to all children, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background, by utilizing mobile, adaptable, and engaging modules. The initiative emphasizes the importance of equitable access to science education, particularly in light of declining science enrollment, and showcases the impact of hands-on experiments and creative activities. The program utilizes data-driven evaluation to measure the impact and is expanding its reach through community engagement and international collaboration. The goal is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the wonder of science.

STEM education, often perceived as requiring advanced laboratories, sophisticated instruments, and expensive infrastructure, needs to be accessible to every student, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background. While these advanced facilities are undoubtedly valuable, equity in STEM education cannot afford to be contingent upon their availability.

The current decline in science enrollment, nearing 50 percent over the past decade, poses a significant threat to Malaysia’s future scientific capabilities. This makes equitable access to STEM learning a pressing necessity, one that must begin now with simple tools and genuine curiosity, rather than waiting for costly infrastructure to be available. The initiative focuses on providing meaningful STEM education to children, particularly in underserved areas.\Since 2022, involvement in STEM outreach through the Emerging Infectious Disease (EID) Research Program at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has provided valuable experiences. These programs, designed to be mobile and adaptable, have reached over 2,200 primary school students across various regions, including Pulau Pinang, Kedah, and Perak. Many of these students had never before interacted with basic scientific tools like pipettes or microscopes. However, through hands-on experiments, such as Strawberry DNA Extraction, their interest in science grew noticeably. Surveys consistently revealed significant improvements in understanding basic molecular biology, with statistically significant p-values well below 0.001, demonstrating the impact of these accessible, mobile modules. The outreach model prioritizes portability. Instead of waiting for schools to acquire expensive equipment, the program develops activities that can be easily transported and set up in any classroom, adapted for different age groups. For instance, a half-day outreach program at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Sera in Baling, Kedah, involved 221 students from four rural schools, incorporating DNA extraction, interactions with international postgraduate students, and science quizzes. Pre- and post-tests consistently highlighted statistically significant gains in scientific understanding, even comparable to those observed in city-based cohorts. These programs incorporate creative elements, such as building DNA and cell models from upcycled materials, proving that cost is not a barrier to cultivating curiosity. Teachers report increased student confidence in tackling science topics, and parents share how children excitedly explain experiments at home. One project involving 70 students in Pulau Pinang was recognized at a ministerial level, with findings presented to the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti). Furthermore, the program’s impact extends beyond local borders; a USM-developed module was implemented in Medan, Indonesia, engaging over 35 children, demonstrating the adaptability of these simple, yet effective, STEM materials across cultures. International exposure further enriches students' perspectives and validates the universal principles of accessible STEM education.\Equity is not merely an aspiration but a goal that demands data-driven evaluation. The programs incorporate survey instruments and statistical analysis to measure changes in both students’ knowledge and interest. For example, at SK Kepala Batas in Seberang Perai, 70 students participated in three interactive sessions as part of the STI1003 program. The findings from these projects were validated through statistical analysis and presented to ministry officials. The sustainability and reproducibility of the modules are ensured through copyright-protected posters and comprehensive teaching materials. Three community project leaders from the EID Research Group have adopted these modules to expand their reach further. Moreover, recognizing the social realities of the students is crucial. Many students come from households where science is perceived as abstract or distant. The program incorporates cultural exchange by involving postgraduate students from diverse backgrounds, including China, Nigeria, Ghana, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, allowing students to interact with young scientists who reflect the global community's diversity. Such interactions broaden aspirations, demonstrating that a career in science is open to all. STEM education should be a fundamental right, not a privilege reserved for schools with the best resources. By continuing to bring modules to schools, training more facilitators, and rigorously measuring outcomes, the program aims to prove that equitable STEM education is not only achievable but essential. While advanced laboratories play a vital role in producing world-class scientists, the foundation of scientific understanding begins with a child's first moment of wonder. That moment should not be limited by a child's location or background





