Make the Most of the Last School Holiday Weekend

There are various events happening across the city, including art exhibitions, cultural shows, a large book fair, and activities for the whole family to enjoy together. From Tinta Seri Lestari to the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair, there's something for everyone.

It's the last school holiday weekend so let's make the most of it. From now until Sunday, there are art exhibitions, cultural shows, a large book fair, and things for the whole family to do together.

Tinta Seri Lestari is an event where visitors get to enjoy and discover the culture of the indigenous tribes in Malaysia. There'll be a Mah Meri sumpit activity, woodworking workshop, Balle Balle performance, Tarian Jo'oh Mah Meri, and a Mah Meri wedding show.

Additionally, visitors can browse the amazing offerings at the market. Cetaphil On Tour will be at Sunway Pyramid, Blue Concourse Entrance from 5 to 7 June. Visitors get to explore and discover Cetaphil's latest products and also get a consultation with dermatologists/healthcare professionals to address skin concerns. The Biore x Watsons Exclusive Pop-Up provides a weekend of skincare, community, and good vibes.

Visitors are invited to explore interactive UV Labs and learn more on how to protect their skin. There'll be fun activities and free product samples to collect. The Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair returns with a range of books and titles for fellow readers. Saudi Arabia, as the Guest of Honour, has a pavilion showcasing its rich, cultural heritage and creative industries to Malaysian and regional audiences.

Some event highlights include the Gallery of Madani Leaders' Book Choices, the Children's Literature Festival, and Festival Kata, a major literary arts event to celebrate the publishing industry. Parents, if your kids love CoComelon, Pinkfong, Didi & Friends, Yimo, and SuperBoomi, take them to the Fun-tastic Club House at Lalaport this weekend. Held at the Main Atrium, the kiddos get to play in the massive inflatable playground, try out the interactive games and fun workshops.

May Ling Chen, the artist behind Petals by You, is holding her first solo exhibition titled SEASONS. Known for her realistic-looking handmade flower art, the exhibition showcases her technical skill and is a reflection of how she's finally comfortable with herself to translate her inner world into raw visual representations of the various seasons of her life.





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Tinta Seri Lestari Cetaphil On Tour Biore X Watsons Exclusive Pop-Up Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair Fun-Tastic Club House Petals By You Solo Exhibition

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