Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills Four in Moscow Region

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, including Moscow, resulted in the deaths of at least four people and the destruction of several residential high-rises and infrastructure facilities.

Firefighters work at a damaged house after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region, Russia May 17, 2026. Moscow Region al Governor Andrei Vorobyov/Handout via REUTERS MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed in a major Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, including Moscow, which faced its largest assault in more than a year.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a woman was killed when a home was hit in Khimki, north of the capital, adding that rescuers were searching the debris for another person. Two men were killed in the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district. Several residential high-rises and infrastructure facilities were damaged, he said.

Air defences destroyed 81 drones headed for Moscow since midnight, TASS reported, citing Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, making it the largest attack on the capital in over a year. Sobyanin said 12 people were injured, mostly near the entrance to Moscow's oil refinery, while three houses were damaged. The technology of the refinery was not damaged, he added





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