Major Public Advisory From Singapore to Promote HIV Testing and Prevention

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) advises all adults aged 21 and above to undergo at least one HIV test in their lifetime, emphasizing that early diagnosis remains key to treatment and prevention. High-risk sexual behaviors, such as having multiple partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, are recommended to be tested more frequently.

The Communicable Diseases Agency in Singapore advises all adults aged 21 and above should undergo at least one HIV test in their lifetime, despite their risk level .

Individuals with higher-risk sexual behaviors, such as having multiple partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, are advised to test every three to six months. HIV self-test kits are available at selected pharmacies since 2025 and offer a quick and discreet option. Singapore is close to UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets and recorded 166 new HIV cases in 2025, slightly higher than the year before but still part of a long-term downward trend.

Late-stage diagnoses remain a concern, with 55.4% of new cases detected at a late stage. The most effective prevention methods include staying faithful to one partner, avoiding casual sex, and using condoms. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be used as part of a comprehensive prevention strategy to suppress the virus to undetectable levels





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HIV Comprehensive Prevention Prep UNAIDS Targets Risk Level Sexual Transmission Men Who Have Sex With Men Heterosexual Transmission Bisexual Men CDA Communicable Diseases Singaporean Government Ministry Of Health

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