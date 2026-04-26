Major Migrant Smuggling Ring Busted at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS, Senior Immigration Officer Among Those Arrested

A large-scale operation, Op Toyu, has led to the arrest of ten individuals, including a senior Immigration Department officer, for their involvement in a migrant smuggling ring operating at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Complex. The syndicate is believed to have caused RM4.1 million in revenue leakages.

A major crackdown on a migrant smuggling ring operating at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration , Customs, Quarantine and Security ( ICQS ) Complex in Kedah has resulted in the arrest of ten individuals, including a senior Immigration Department officer.

The operation, codenamed Op Toyu, was launched following a month-long intelligence gathering effort spearheaded by the Immigration Department’s Intelligence and Special Operations Division, working in close collaboration with the Kedah Immigration Department and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS). The investigation revealed a sophisticated network facilitating the illegal entry of foreign nationals, primarily from India, into Malaysia.

The syndicate’s activities are believed to have commenced in early 2026, causing an estimated RM4.1 million in revenue losses to the government. The arrested individuals comprise a diverse group involved in various roles within the smuggling operation. Two local men and one Thai national have been identified as ‘agents’ – known as ‘Toyu’ – responsible for arranging the entry of foreign nationals.

A local man was also apprehended for acting as a ‘transporter’, utilizing vehicles to move the migrants across the border. Among those smuggled were five Indian nationals, one Pakistani national, and the aforementioned senior immigration officer, who allegedly acted as a ‘facilitator’ within the department, endorsing the entry of individuals who did not meet the necessary requirements. Preliminary investigations have uncovered concerning details about the migrants themselves.

One Indian national was found to be blacklisted, preventing their legal entry into the country. The Pakistani national was found to be in possession of a suspected forged e-visa, and the remaining individuals were confirmed to be illegal immigrants. The operation underscores the department’s commitment to combating transnational crime and safeguarding national borders.

The syndicate’s modus operandi involved a coordinated effort to bring in foreign nationals through land entry points, often disguising their movements by utilizing ‘transporters’ posing as taxi drivers. These transporters would then deliver the migrants to the ICQS complex, where the complicit immigration officer would endorse their entry, bypassing standard immigration protocols. The syndicate reportedly charged each individual RM1,000 for their services, with RM400 from each passport being channeled to the corrupt officer.

The scale of the operation, spanning several months, has resulted in significant financial losses for the Malaysian government. Authorities seized a substantial amount of evidence during the operation, including five Indian passports, one Pakistani passport, Malaysia-Thailand border passes, crucial immigration security stamps, and 12 mobile phones. A significant sum of INR30,000 in cash was also recovered.

Furthermore, a Nissan Sentra car, along with two motorcycles – a Honda Wave and a Honda EX5 – were confiscated as part of the investigation. The individuals arrested are now facing a range of charges under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. The Immigration Department has vowed to continue its relentless pursuit of those involved in migrant smuggling, emphasizing that no one, including its own personnel, will be spared from prosecution.

The department’s director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, reiterated the commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and security





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Immigration Smuggling Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Arrest Corruption

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