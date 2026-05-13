Major changes in Android Auto with Material 3, widgets, and Immersive Navigation improvements

Google has announced significant updates to enhance Android Auto's user interface, widgets, and navigation features for a safer and more convenient driving experience.

As part of the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, Google has announced that Android Auto is also getting a pretty major rework. This mostly centres around the UI getting the Material 3 Expressive design, which is more an Android phone thing.

Which means that, to start, you’ll be getting some smartphone UI conveniences on Android Auto as well. Smaller items on this list include custom wallpapers and fonts, just like on an Android phone. But one of the key additions in this way is widgets. This would eat into your screen space when, say, navigating on Google Maps.

But if you can work with that being displayed in a smaller screen area, then you get more info of your choosing at a glance. Obvious choices here are things like Spotify, or the media player of your choice. But you can also put a contact there if you’re expecting frequent voice messages. The internet search giant says that this will support even non-standard displays on supported cars.

Speaking of navigating, potentially the biggest improvement comes in the form of Immersive Navigation





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Google I/O Edition 2026 Android Auto Material 3 UI Rework Widgets Immersive Navigation Custom Wallpapers Custom Fonts Support For Non-Standard Displays Support For Podcasthtpps

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