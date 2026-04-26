Major Busts Foil Indonesian Migrant Smuggling Attempts

Raids at major bus and train terminals in Kuala Lumpur have disrupted a sophisticated syndicate smuggling Indonesian migrants into Malaysia, revealing a complex network utilizing multiple transit points and transportation methods. Fourteen migrants and one facilitator have been detained.

Kuala Lumpur – A coordinated operation targeting migrant smuggling has resulted in the apprehension of fourteen Indonesia n nationals and one suspected facilitator following raids at two major transportation hubs in the Klang Valley.

Immigration authorities successfully disrupted attempts to bring individuals into Malaysia illegally through a complex network utilizing multiple transit points and transportation methods. The raids, conducted simultaneously at Terminal Bersepadu Gombak and Terminal Bersepadu Selatan on Saturday, April 25th, represent a significant blow to a sophisticated syndicate exploiting vulnerable individuals. The investigation revealed a shift in the syndicate’s tactics, moving away from traditional sea routes in Selangor to a more elaborate system involving air and land travel.

This change in strategy is believed to be a direct response to increased enforcement efforts along coastal areas. Many of the intercepted migrants were reportedly blacklisted from entering Malaysia directly, forcing the syndicate to employ circuitous routes. These routes included travel from Indonesia to Singapore, then onward to Hat Yai in Thailand, and in some cases, transit through Kuala Lumpur International Airport before reaching Hat Yai.

Once in Hat Yai, the migrants were held in safe houses before being smuggled across the Thailand-Malaysia border near Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah, utilizing illegal entry points. From there, they were transported to Kuala Lumpur via overnight express buses from various companies, a tactic designed to minimize the risk of detection.

The syndicate, masterminded by an Indonesian national, operates through a network of intermediaries based in Hat Yai, each with a specific role in managing arrivals, arranging accommodation, and even falsifying passport entry stamps. This layered structure intentionally limits direct contact between migrants and key syndicate members, further complicating investigative efforts. The financial burden placed on these migrants is substantial, with each individual reportedly paying between RM3,500 and RM4,000 to secure illegal entry into Malaysia.

Authorities suspect the involvement of local individuals assisting the syndicate with tasks such as purchasing bus tickets and coordinating travel arrangements, and are actively working to identify and apprehend these collaborators. The arrests at Terminal Bersepadu Gombak involved two men and two women from Indonesia, along with a male compatriot suspected of being a key transporter responsible for coordinating the migrants’ movements and logistics within Kuala Lumpur.

At Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, three men and three women, believed to be connected to the same criminal network, were also taken into custody. All fourteen Indonesian nationals, aged between 27 and 60, are currently being held at an immigration detention depot to facilitate further investigations. The investigation is being conducted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Immigration officials have emphasized their unwavering commitment to combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. A strong warning has been issued against harbouring, colluding with, or assisting individuals involved in immigration offences, with assurances that firm action will be taken against anyone found to be in violation of the law.

The department’s ATIPSOM and AMLA Prevention Division hotline (03-8880 1471) and email address are available for reporting information related to these crimes. This operation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in addressing the complex issue of illegal migration and the need for continued collaboration to dismantle these criminal networks and protect vulnerable individuals





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