Major ATM Fee Waiver in Malaysia: Unlimited Free Withdrawals for Debit Card Holders Starting July 2026

Effective July 1, 2026, debit card holders in Malaysia will be able to make unlimited free cash withdrawals at any ATM nationwide, marking a significant step toward more inclusive and affordable financial services. The initiative, announced by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM), and the Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM), removes the previous RM1 fee for interbank withdrawals. The move underscores the industry's commitment to balancing digital payment adoption with the continued importance of cash access for many Malaysians.

In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing financial accessibility, Malaysia 's leading banking associations have jointly announced that Automated Teller Machines ( ATM s) and Smart Recycler Machines (SRMs) across the country will offer unlimited free cash withdrawals for debit card holders starting July 1, 2026.

The initiative involves the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM), and the Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM). Under the new policy, customers using debit cards issued by any bank will no longer incur the RM1 fee previously charged when withdrawing cash from an ATM not owned by their own bank.

This fee waiver applies to over 14,000 ATMs nationwide, significantly expanding access to fee-free cash for millions of Malaysians. The associations highlighted that this change reflects the industry's dedication to providing inclusive, accessible, and affordable financial services. They acknowledged that despite the rapid advancement of digital payments and Malaysia's transition toward a digital economy, cash remains a vital and preferred payment method for a large segment of the population.

By eliminating interbank withdrawal fees, the industry aims to reduce financial barriers and ensure that all Malaysians, regardless of which bank they use, can conveniently access their money without extra cost. At the same time, the banking sector emphasized that it will continue to promote secure, convenient, and efficient cashless payment solutions to support the nation's digital transformation.

However, the associations stressed that customers should retain the freedom to choose their preferred payment method-whether cash, card, or digital-based on their individual needs and circumstances. This dual approach underscores a balanced strategy: encouraging innovation in digital finance while defending the right to cash access as a fundamental part of financial inclusion. The policy is expected to particularly benefit lower-income groups, small businesses, and individuals in rural or underserved areas where cash transactions remain dominant.

It also aligns with broader national goals of building a resilient, inclusive financial system. With this change, Malaysia joins a growing list of countries prioritizing consumer convenience and financial equity in banking services. The associations affirmed that the industry will monitor the implementation of the fee waiver and continue seeking ways to improve the banking experience for all Malaysians





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Malaysia ATM Debit Card Free Withdrawals Banking Fees Financial Inclusion Cash Access ABM AIBIM ADFIM Digital Economy

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