Magpie Cafe: A Pie Haven in the Klang Valley

Discover a haven for pie lovers in Kuala Lumpur's Klang Valley. Magpie Cafe offers a delicious selection of savory and sweet pies, all made with a 100% New Zealand butter crust.

Magpie Cafe , nestled in the back section of Ativo Plaza near HeroMarket, has become a haven for pie lovers in the Klang Valley. Offering a tempting selection of ten pies, it caters to both traditional favorites and more unique flavors. Each pie boasts a shortcrust pastry base, topped with puff pastry or another shortcrust lid, except for the Apple & Cranberry Pie which features a crumble topping.

The star of the show, according to the cafe, is their 100% New Zealand butter-based crust, ensuring rich flavor and a delightful texture.On the menu, you'll find classics like Chicken Pot Pie, Beef Steak & Cheese, and Mushroom & Sicilian Vegetarian. For a more adventurous palate, there's Smoked Duck Quiche and tempting variety of flavors. Each pie is generously filled with ingredients like tender stewed beef, creamy chicken, or sweet apples and cranberries. A unique touch is the option to add a side salad or mushy peas (a nod to traditional British pie accompaniments) for an extra RM4.50.The cafe's dedication to quality ingredients is evident in their use of Australia-sourced beef and perfectly cooked apples in their pies. The Apple & Cranberry Pie, despite being missing its crumble topping, shines with its delicious, tender apples and pops of cranberry flavor. Beyond the savory pies, Magpie Cafe has plans to introduce a sweet cream cheese, pineapple, coconut, and blueberry pie, promising another tempting addition to their already impressive lineup.





