Magnum 4D Jackpot Reaches Historic RM37 Million Payout

The latest Magnum 4D draw saw a combined jackpot pool of nearly RM37 million won by players across the country, marking the highest Jackpot 1 level since 2009.

In a historic milestone for Malaysia 's lottery scene, the latest Magnum 4D draw concluded with an unprecedented combined jackpot payout of nearly RM37 million won by players nationwide.

Draw 379/26 saw the Magnum 4D Jackpot 1 reach RM34,501,836.47 and Jackpot 2 reach RM2,411,297.49, marking the highest level for Jackpot 1 since the game's introduction in 2009. The massive prize pool generated immense public interest, with over 20 million visits to the Magnum 4D website as customers eagerly checked results. The surge in traffic temporarily affected website accessibility, but a company representative expressed appreciation for customers' patience and understanding.

The remarkable aspect of this jackpot run was the role of the msystem play option, which allows players to cover multiple number combinations. Every jackpot-winning ticket was purchased via msystem play, resulting in thousands of winners sharing the prizes across the country. The winning tickets were sold nationwide, with the highest concentration in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, followed by Perak. Notably, the highest winning payout exceeding RM8 million came from Seri Kembangan, Selangor, for Jackpot 1.

Winners receive their full winnings as applicable gaming taxes are already included in ticket purchases, ensuring that every ringgit won belongs to them. While the locations of winning tickets are known, winners' identities will be revealed only upon claim. They will be welcomed to the company's Jackpot Winners' Room for a special experience.

Meanwhile, the public is invited to witness the draw process firsthand, upholding Magnum 4D's commitment to transparency. Selected visitors may even participate in initiating the draw drums. This historic event has set a new benchmark for Magnum 4D, highlighting the excitement and life-changing potential of lottery games in Malaysia





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Magnum 4D Jackpot Malaysia Msystem Play Lottery Winners

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Raducanu Reaches Queen's Club Championships Semi-finalBritain's Emma Raducanu battled past Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the Queen's Club Championships semi-final on Saturday and set up a clash against American teenage sensation Iva Jovic.

Read more »

Rosmah denies role in alleged US$13m property deal, lodges police report over online claimsKUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has denied allegations linking her and her family to an alleged US$13 million (RM53 million) property transaction, saying she had...

Read more »

Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve marks historic milestone for SabahKota Kinabalu: The proclamation of the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve as Sabah’s second Unesco biosphere reserve after the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve marks a historic achievement for Sabah

Read more »

Sabah Celebrates Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve as UNESCO MilestoneChief Minister Hajiji Noor heralds the UNESCO recognition of the Kinabatangan Biosphere Reserve as a historic achievement for Sabah and Malaysia, highlighting its biodiversity and potential for sustainable development.

Read more »