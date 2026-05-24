Maggi supports young cooks preserving East Malaysia's culinary heritage

Maggi Malaysia and Singapore are running a festive campaign aimed at supporting first-time cooks during the Gawai and Kaamatan celebrations in East Malaysia. The campaign features two chefs dedicated to preserving traditional food knowledge from both Sarawak and Sabah.

We want every young cook in Sabah and Sarawak to know they are not alone in that kitchen. Cooking these dishes for the first time, however nervously, is exactly how traditions stay alive, said Ivy Tan Link Cheh, Business Executive Officer of Maggi Malaysia and Singapore.

As part of the initiative, both chefs are sharing recipes rooted in their respective cultures. Karen introduces dishes such as Ayam Kampung Umbut Pisang (Manok Upa Pisang), Sambal Ikan Masin Gonjeng, and Tenggiri Terung Dayak, which feature traditional ingredients that are increasingly rare in urban kitchens. Melvin contributes Binuburan Manuk Kampung, a century-old porridge recipe passed down from his grandmother, and Linombur Bubuk Om Tulod-Ulod, a traditional Kadazan-Dusun side dish that has nearly disappeared from festive tables





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ingredients And Recipes Lifestyle And Healthy Eating Traditional Cooking Preserving Culinary Heritage Young Cooks Reduced Fear Of Experimentation Easy-To-Follow Recipes Community Initiatives Foraging Season Horizontal Cooking Vertical Cooking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As war engulfs the Middle East, China’s Xinjiang is thriving with future techThe 45-year-old singer is in a relationship with New York-based artist and influencer Annalisa Liu who is believed to be in her early 20s.

Read more »

Singapore shipping executive steps down from country’s economic taskforce, business federation after US indictmentSINGAPORE, May 23 — Veteran shipping executive Teo Siong Seng has taken a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic...

Read more »

Sze Fei-Izzuddin Menang Malaysia MastersPasangan Malaysia memenangi Malaysia Masters dengan mengalahkan Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik dalam aksi separuh akhir, kejuaraan kelima kemenangan Malaysia

Read more »

Singapore shipping exec quits after US indictmentSINGAPORE: Veteran shipping executive Teo Siong Seng has taken a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Ente

Read more »