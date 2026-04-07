Madani Mart: A Privately Funded Retail Network Empowering Entrepreneurs

Yayasan Madani clarifies that Madani Mart is a private initiative requiring entrepreneur investment up to RM420,000, operating under a PPSP model. Unlike the government-funded KR1M, Madani Mart outlets are locally owned with the foundation providing support, branding and framework.

Yayasan Madani , the organization behind the Madani Mart retail network, has unequivocally stated that the initiative is entirely a private venture, operating independently from government funding. This clarification aims to distinguish Madani Mart from the previously government-backed Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) project. Entrepreneurs interested in establishing a Madani Mart outlet are required to make a substantial investment, potentially reaching RM420,000, as confirmed by Yayasan Madani .

This investment covers the costs associated with setting up and operating the retail space. The foundation functions under a public-private-social partnership (PPSP) framework. This model entails Yayasan Madani providing the branding, conceptual framework, and operational guidelines necessary for a successful business venture. However, the ownership and day-to-day management of each Madani Mart outlet are the sole responsibility of individual entrepreneurs. Lutfi Mohd Ariffin, a manager within the foundation, emphasized that this structure ensures each Madani Mart maintains its local ownership status, free from government or foundation control. In essence, the initiative is designed to foster entrepreneurship and economic empowerment at the local level.\Despite the absence of direct government funding, Yayasan Madani provides a comprehensive support system to facilitate the success of these independently owned businesses. This support system encompasses a range of resources designed to assist entrepreneurs in various aspects of their operations. These include ongoing training programs aimed at enhancing business acumen and operational efficiency, access to established operational systems to streamline processes, connections to a reliable supply chain network to ensure a consistent flow of goods, and a performance monitoring system to track progress and identify areas for improvement. Entrepreneurs contribute service fees, which are then used to fund this essential ecosystem. The foundation’s role extends beyond mere branding and framework; it encompasses a commitment to social responsibility, focusing on affordability and adherence to established standards. Governance is handled by a team of professionals, overseen by the Board of Trustees, who have no personal financial interests in the Madani Mart operations. The foundation maintains rigorous financial transparency, ensuring that all transactions are meticulously recorded, audited, and compliant with all relevant regulations. Yayasan Madani is currently evaluating applications from a diverse range of potential partners, including existing retail businesses and community entities such as cooperatives, seeking to expand the Madani Mart network and broaden its reach.\The structure of Madani Mart deviates significantly from models reliant on government financial support, as it is entirely driven by entrepreneurs and operates under market mechanisms and private ownership. Lutfi further highlighted this pivotal difference, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to enabling private enterprise. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been seen supporting the initiative, as he was photographed purchasing basic necessities under the Rahmah scheme during the launch of the first Madani Mart. This visual, along with statements from key figures, emphasizes the importance of providing affordable goods within the network. This approach to retail is intended to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs, providing them with the support necessary to thrive in a competitive market while contributing to the local economy. The foundation’s oversight includes attention to social responsibility elements, promoting affordability and compliance with standards. Yayasan Madani’s strategy is designed for long-term sustainability and to contribute to a vibrant and inclusive economic landscape





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Madani Mart Entrepreneurship Retail Private Funding Yayasan Madani PPSP Local Business Support Ecosystem

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