MADANI Community Training to Focus on Simulation-Based Learning to Combat Misinformation

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that training for MADANI Community groups will be enhanced with a simulation-based format to improve information delivery and counter false information. Groups will also be required to conduct weekly activities to disseminate government policies.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced a significant shift in the training methodology for MADANI Community groups, emphasizing a move towards simulation-based learning. This enhancement aims to equip community leaders with the skills necessary to effectively communicate government policies and counter the spread of misinformation and malicious content.

The announcement was made during the JIWA MADANI Programme held in Kampung Permatang Kerai Kecil, Kepala Batas, Penang, where appointment letters were presented to MADANI Community Heads. Minister Fahmi underscored the evolving information landscape and the increasing sophistication of disinformation tactics, necessitating a more proactive and adaptable approach to public communication.

He specifically directed Julina Johan, the Director-General of JaPen (the Information Department), to overhaul the existing training programs, incorporating realistic scenarios where participants can practice delivering information, responding to challenging questions, and navigating potential misinformation campaigns. The core of the new training format will involve role-playing exercises. Participants will be assigned roles – some representing those delivering factual information, while others will simulate platforms or individuals prone to spreading false narratives.

This immersive approach is designed to build confidence, improve information retention, and hone the ability to articulate complex policies in a clear and accessible manner. Minister Fahmi highlighted three crucial elements for effective communication: courage to engage with the public, a thorough understanding of the information being conveyed, and the ability to present it simply and understandably. He stressed that these skills are paramount when interacting with communities and addressing concerns directly.

The Minister’s emphasis on practical application reflects a recognition that theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient in combating the pervasive influence of misinformation. The goal is to empower MADANI Community groups to become trusted sources of information and effective advocates for government initiatives at the grassroots level. This initiative is a direct response to the challenges posed by the digital age, where false information can rapidly proliferate and undermine public trust.

Beyond the enhanced training, Minister Fahmi also mandated that MADANI Community groups actively engage in weekly activities focused on disseminating information about government policies. This continuous engagement is intended to ensure a consistent flow of accurate information to the public and to foster a more informed citizenry. He encouraged these groups to adopt innovative and creative approaches to information delivery, moving beyond traditional methods to capture public attention and maximize impact.

Minister Fahmi indicated that he has several ideas for such initiatives and plans to collaborate with the Director-General of JaPen to refine and implement them. The emphasis on weekly activities signifies a commitment to sustained public outreach and a proactive strategy for countering misinformation. The Minister’s vision is to transform MADANI Community groups into dynamic hubs of information, actively shaping public discourse and promoting a more informed and engaged society.

The overall strategy represents a comprehensive effort to strengthen the government’s communication channels and build resilience against the growing threat of disinformation, ultimately aiming to foster a more informed and cohesive national community. The program also included a promotional offer: a free RM10 credit for new sign-ups using the code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MADANI Community Fahmi Fadzil Japen Information Department Misinformation Training Government Policies Simulation Public Communication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PLA’s new Type 076 ‘drone carrier’ to take part in South China Sea training drillsKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

SpaceX Shifts Focus to AI for Enterprise, Eyes $28.5 Trillion MarketElon Musk’s SpaceX is expanding beyond space travel to focus on developing artificial intelligence solutions for businesses, estimating a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion. The company is preparing for a potential IPO this summer, aiming for a valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Read more »

Digital Ministry to decentralise EDLP training hubsWASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Advocacy ⁠groups issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning that visitors traveling to the U.S. for ⁠the 2026 World Cup may face arbitrary detention or deportation, among other human rights ‌abuses.

Read more »

Malaysian Pilgrims Able to Focus on Hajj Due to Thorough PreparationsComprehensive preparations by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) are enabling Malaysian pilgrims to fully concentrate on their religious obligations while in Mecca. The Malaysian Consul General in Jeddah expressed satisfaction with TH's readiness in caring for the pilgrims, noting organized management of accommodation, logistics, and daily needs. The new Muhsen initiative is also expected to streamline procedures.

Read more »

Teen Squash Sensation Jinoreeka Ning Upsets Top Seed, Heads to Egypt for Elite Training15-year-old Jinoreeka Ning from Ipoh, Perak, has stunned the squash community by winning the CIMB SRAM Satellite Championship 2026, defeating the top-seeded Anrie Goh. Her father is investing significantly in her training, including a trip to Egypt to learn from renowned coach Omar Aziz.

Read more »

MSME Digital Grant Madani: Six-Month Wait for Funds Leaves SMEs FrustratedOver 70% of Malaysian SMEs who applied for the MSME Digital Grant Madani are still waiting for their funds six months after approval. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo says the Finance Ministry will resolve the issue by the end of April.

Read more »