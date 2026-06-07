MACC Uncovers RM9 Million Fraud in Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Programme

Malaysia's anti-graft agency has discovered massive false claims under the Daya Kerjaya 2.0 employment incentive scheme, implicating hundreds of companies and millions of ringgit in alleged misuse of public funds intended to support vulnerable workers.

The Malaysia n Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) has uncovered a significant case of alleged fraud involving the government's Daya Kerjaya 2.0 programme, with false claims totalling approximately RM9.01 million.

According to MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman, investigations have identified 143 companies linked to 320 workers across the nation suspected of misusing funds from the Social Security Organisation's (PERKESO) initiative for the years 2024 and 2025. The programme is designed to incentivise employers to hire eligible workers, including persons with disabilities, former prisoners, and senior citizens, by providing a monthly wage subsidy of RM1,500 for six months per employee.

However, preliminary intelligence has revealed multiple irregularities, such as the submission of non-existent employees, failure to meet the minimum six-month employment condition while still claiming full payments, and the use of forged documents to secure incentives. Beyond the confirmed cases, an additional 1,638 companies are under preliminary investigation for similar alleged misconduct involving about RM45 million. Abd Halim emphasised that the MACC is working closely with PERKESO headquarters and state offices to gather evidence and support upcoming operational actions.

The commission is committed to strengthening governance and has pledged to assist government departments and agencies in improving procedures to prevent future leakages and misuse of public funds. This case exemplifies how well-intentioned social programmes can be exploited by unscrupulous parties, undermining their purpose of benefiting the public and creating employment opportunities. In a separate initiative, the MACC announced plans to introduce Anti-Corruption Cadets in secondary schools, aiming to cultivate integrity and anti-corruption values among youth.

The pilot phase may begin in one or two schools in Putrajaya or Kuala Lumpur, pending discussions with the Education Ministry regarding implementation details, costs, and potential constraints





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MACC Daya Kerjaya 2.0 Fraud PERKESO Wage Incentives False Claims Malaysia Corruption Public Funds Employment Scheme

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