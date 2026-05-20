MACC Seeks Mutual Legal Assistance for RM1.1 Billion Investment Investigation

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking mutual legal assistance from Taiwan and the UK to obtain statements from several people involved in a RM1.1 billion investment investigation. The investigation was opened on February 16 following complaints from several NGOs alleging that the strategic cooperation agreement in the semiconductor industry between the economy ministry and UK company Arm Limited was concluded hastily and in a biased manner, potentially causing financial losses to the government.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) is seeking mutual legal assistance from Taiwan and the UK to obtain statements from several people involved in a RM1.1 billion investment investigation.

MACC chief commissioner Abd Halim Aman stated that the agency contacted the Attorney-General's Chambers for assistance in the matter. The process is necessary to legally obtain statements and information from the persons involved, as the investigation may take some time due to its involvement with two other jurisdictions. MACC has recorded statements from 26 people, including former economy minister Rafizi Ramli and his former aide, James Chai.

Documentation and analysis of evidence related to the case are ongoing, and Rafizi's submitted documents will be reviewed





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MACC Anti-Corruption Investigation Mutual Legal Assistance Taiwan UK RM1.1 Billion Investment Strategic Cooperation Agreement Semiconductor Industry UK Company Arm Limited Economy Ministry Biased Manner Financial Losses Government

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